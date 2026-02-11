Chinese New Year Holiday Arrangements for MUR Sales Centre

MACAU, February 11 - During the Chinese New Year holiday period, the Hengqin sales centre and show flats of Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) will remain open. A variety of “Good Luck” photo installations have been set up on-site to celebrate Chinese New Year. Visitors will have the opportunity to win a set of MNN fai chun (spring couplets) or lai see (red envelopes) by posting their photos on social media, while stocks last. All interested individuals are welcome to take the shuttle bus from the port to visit and browse.

Please note that the Macao sales centre, located at Shops S and Z, Pearl Metropolitan, Avenida da Pérola Oriental, Macao (at the junction of Rua da Pérola and Avenida da Pérola Oriental), will be closed for three days from 17 to 19 February (the first three days of the Lunar New Year), reopening on 20 February (the fourth day of the Lunar New Year).

For enquiries, please call the sales centre hotlines on (853) 2888 2235, (853) 2888 2237, or (86) 756 625 6092.