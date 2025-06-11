GORA KADAN to Open 'GORA KADAN FUJI GOLF' at the Foot of Mt. Fuji in September 2025

GORA KADAN FUJI GOLF

Luxury Golf and Wellness Destination Set Amid Lush Nature in Japan’s Iconic Fuji Highlands

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – GORA KADAN Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo and known for its award-winning ryokan in Hakone, announces the launch of GORA KADAN FUJI GOLF, a reimagined golf destination opening in September 2025 at the foot of Mt. Fuji.

Nestled in the heart of Japan’s majestic highlands, the new facility is surrounded by rich forests, rolling fairways, and pristine streams—creating a deeply immersive natural setting. The 36-hole course, comprising the Kagosaka and Fuji Courses, incorporates the undulating terrain of the region, offering panoramic views and a renewed sense of mindfulness with every round.

The newly renovated clubhouse evokes the warmth of a Pacific Northwest lodge, complete with a panoramic terrace, fireside lounge, and private suite accommodations. GORA KADAN FUJI GOLF will also introduce an exclusive luxury membership program, providing tailored concierge services, on-course amenities, and premium access to signature spaces.

Opening in tandem is GORA KADAN FUJI, a 42-suite wellness resort featuring natural hot springs, private villas, and curated dining experiences in partnership with acclaimed chefs from “Nihonryori Kanda” and “Sushi Sho.”

GORA KADAN was honored with Michelin’s prestigious 3-Key rating in 2024, recognizing its continued commitment to refined hospitality and cultural excellence.

Teaser site: www.gorakadanfujigolf.com

Company: GORA KADAN Co., Ltd. | President & CEO: Ryutaro Hashimoto

