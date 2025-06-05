MPD Arrests Suspect in two Theft Offenses
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in two theft offenses that occurred in Northwest.
On Saturday, April 26, 2024, at approximately 11:28 a.m., multiple suspects entered an establishment in the 1000 block of F Street, Northwest, stole merchandise and then fled the scene.
As a result of the detectives’ investigation, a DC Superior Court Custody Order was obtained for one of the suspects. On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, members of the Criminal Apprehension Unit located and arrested a 15-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, DC, who was charged with First Degree Theft. CCN 25044033
Additionally, the 15-year-old juvenile male was arrested for a First-Degree Theft offence that occurred on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at approximately 10:20 p.m., in the 3200 block of M Street, Northwest. CCN 25039506
This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
###
