MPD Arrests Suspect in two Theft Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in two theft offenses that occurred in Northwest.

On Saturday, April 26, 2024, at approximately 11:28 a.m., multiple suspects entered an establishment in the 1000 block of F Street, Northwest, stole merchandise and then fled the scene.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, a DC Superior Court Custody Order was obtained for one of the suspects. On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, members of the Criminal Apprehension Unit located and arrested a 15-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, DC, who was charged with First Degree Theft. CCN 25044033

Additionally, the 15-year-old juvenile male was arrested for a First-Degree Theft offence that occurred on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at approximately 10:20 p.m., in the 3200 block of M Street, Northwest. CCN 25039506

This case remains under investigation.

