SUZUKI KATANA-Inspired Pizza Cutter 'Pizzacutterna' Sells Out Additional Production of 1,000 Units

The Pizzacutterna features a stainless steel cutter wheel integrated into the front wheel of the miniature motorcycle replica. Crafted from ABS resin, the body captures the distinctive aesthetics of the original KATANA bike. Each unit comes with a display stand, allowing it to serve as both a practical kitchen tool and a decorative piece. Please note that the product is not dishwasher or dryer safe.

The SUZUKI GSX1100S KATANA, renowned for its innovative design inspired by Japanese swords and its high-performance engine, has garnered a global following since its debut. The Pizzacutterna pays homage to this legendary motorcycle, making it a perfect gift for fans and collectors alike.

The product was available for purchase through CAMSHOP.JP, operated by Faith Co., Ltd.

About Faith Co., Ltd.:

Established in April 2011, Faith Co., Ltd. specializes in the design and distribution of lifestyle products that blend functionality with innovative design. The company is committed to delivering products that enrich everyday life.

