JAF Vehicle-Shaped Tissue Case Now Available with Exclusive Mini Container Gift Campaign

HAKUSAN, ISHIKAWA PREF, JAPAN, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faith Co., Ltd., the company behind the vehicle-themed lifestyle brand CAMSHOP.JP, has launched a special campaign offering an exclusive mini container gift with the purchase of the officially licensed TOYOTA Hiace-shaped tissue case (JAF edition). This promotion is available exclusively through the CAMSHOP.JP official website.

Product Page: https://camshop.jp/?mode=f90

🚐 Realistic Design with Functional Appeal

The JAF Hiace Tissue Case is a meticulously crafted replica of the iconic TOYOTA Hiace vehicle, featuring rotating wheels and detailed front and headlight designs. Designed to accommodate soft-pack tissues (without boxes), it also includes a multi-purpose cup that can serve as a pen holder or small item organizer, adding a playful touch to various settings such as living rooms, kitchens, or entryways.

This product is officially licensed by TOYOTA Motor Corporation and the Japan Automobile Federation (JAF), ensuring authenticity and quality.

🎁 Exclusive Foldable Mini Container Gift

As part of this campaign, customers who purchase the JAF Hiace Tissue Case through the CAMSHOP.JP official website will receive a foldable mini container.

This original container is compact and easy to assemble, making it a convenient addition to desks or other spaces.

Note: The campaign is limited to purchases made through the official CAMSHOP.JP website.

📦 Product Specifications

Dimensions: Approximately 285mm × 135mm × 125mm

Weight: Approximately 367g (excluding tissues)

Material: ABS resin

Recommended Age: 6 years and older

Compatibility: Designed for use with soft-pack tissues (not compatible with boxed tissues)

Limited Production: Only 1,500 units available

🌐 About CAMSHOP.JP

CAMSHOP.JP is a Japanese lifestyle brand operated by Faith Co., Ltd., specializing in unique and functional items inspired by vehicles.

The brand offers a range of officially licensed products, including car and motorcycle-themed merchandise, miniatures, and gifts that bring motor-inspired design into everyday life.

Worldwide shipping available.

Official Website: https://camshop.jp/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/camshop_byfaith

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/camshop_by_faith/

https://www.instagram.com/faithinc_norimono/

https://www.instagram.com/faithinc__fun/

🏢 Company Information

Company Name: Faith Co., Ltd.

Address: 2-38 Kita-Yasuda Nishi, Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan

Phone: +81-76-287-6593

Email: 27@faith-jp.com

Business Hours: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM JST (Closed on weekends and national holidays)

