SUZUKI KATANA-Inspired Pizza Cutter 'Pizzacutter-na' Achieves Ranking on Rakuten Marketplace

HAKUSAN, ISHIKAWA PREF, JAPAN, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faith Co., Ltd., the company behind the vehicle-themed lifestyle brand CAMSHOP.JP, has announced that its officially licensed SUZUKI KATANA-inspired pizza cutter, known as "Pizzacutter-na," has secured a spot in the pizza cutter rankings on Rakuten Marketplace.

Product Page: https://camshop.jp/?mode=f17

🍕 Innovative Design Meets Functionality
The "Pizzacutter-na" is a unique kitchen accessory modeled after the iconic SUZUKI GSX1100S KATANA motorcycle. The front wheel functions as a stainless steel pizza cutter, and when not in use, it can be displayed on its included stand, making it both a practical tool and a decorative piece.

This product is officially licensed by SUZUKI and is designed to appeal to motorcycle enthusiasts and fans of distinctive kitchen gadgets alike. Please note that the product is not dishwasher safe.

🛒 Availability
Originally available through the official CAMSHOP.JP website, the "Pizzacutter-na" is now also offered on the Norimono Rakuten Marketplace store.

Norimono Rakuten Store: https://www.rakuten.ne.jp/gold/norimono/

📦 Product Specifications
Cutter Material: Stainless steel

Body Material: ABS resin

Care Instructions: Not dishwasher or dish dryer safe

🌐 About CAMSHOP.JP
CAMSHOP.JP is a Japanese lifestyle brand operated by Faith Co., Ltd., specializing in unique and functional items inspired by vehicles. The brand offers a range of officially licensed products, including car and motorcycle-themed merchandise, miniatures, and gifts that bring motor-inspired design into everyday life.

Worldwide shipping available.

Official Website: https://camshop.jp/

Newsletter Subscription: https://camshop.jp/secure/?mode=mailmaga&shop_id=PA01299043

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/camshop_byfaith

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/camshop_by_faith/

https://www.instagram.com/faithinc_norimono/

https://www.instagram.com/faithinc__fun/

🏢 Company Information
Company Name: Faith Co., Ltd.

Address: 2-38 Kita-Yasuda Nishi, Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan

Phone: +81-76-287-6593

Email: sales@faith-jp.com

Business Hours: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM JST (Closed on weekends and national holidays)

MAKIKO FUNAMOTO
FAITH Inc.
+ +81 76-287-6593
