Dancing Robot Santa Claus Now Available from CAMSHOP.JP

HAKUSAN, ISHIKAWA PREF, JAPAN, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faith Co., Ltd., the company behind the vehicle-themed lifestyle brand CAMSHOP.JP, has announced the release of the "Dancing Robot Santa Claus," a delightful addition to holiday festivities. This charming toy dances to cheerful music, with its arms and legs moving rhythmically and colorful lights flashing in sync with the tunes. The on/off switch allows for easy operation, providing endless entertainment for children and adults alike.

Product Page: https://camshop.jp/?mode=f28

🎄 Festive Fun for the Holiday Season

Standing at 19 cm tall, 17 cm wide, and 10 cm deep, the Dancing Robot Santa Claus is crafted from durable plastic and powered by three AA batteries (not included). Its engaging movements and vibrant lights make it a perfect centerpiece for holiday decorations or a delightful gift for loved ones. The toy's repetitive playability ensures that children can enjoy it throughout the festive season.

📦 Product Specifications

Dimensions: Height 19 cm × Width 17 cm × Depth 10 cm

Material: Plastic

Power Source: 3 AA batteries (not included)

🌐 About CAMSHOP.JP

CAMSHOP.JP is a Japanese lifestyle brand operated by Faith Co., Ltd., specializing in unique and functional items inspired by vehicles. The brand offers a range of officially licensed products, including car and motorcycle-themed merchandise, miniatures, and gifts that bring motor-inspired design into everyday life.

Worldwide shipping available.

Official Website: https://camshop.jp/

Newsletter Subscription: https://camshop.jp/secure/?mode=mailmaga&shop_id=PA01299043

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/camshop_byfaith

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/camshop_by_faith/

https://www.instagram.com/faithinc_norimono/

https://www.instagram.com/faithinc__fun/

🏢 Company Information

Company Name: Faith Co., Ltd.

Address: 2-38 Kita-Yasuda Nishi, Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan

Phone: +81-76-287-6593

Email: 27@faith-jp.com

Business Hours: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM JST (Closed on weekends and national holidays)

