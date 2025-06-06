FIAT-Inspired Tissue Case Makes Debut at Nasu Classic Car Museum

HAKUSAN, ISHIKAWA PREF, JAPAN, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A meticulously crafted tissue case modeled after the iconic Fiat Nuova 500 has been unveiled at the Nasu Classic Car Museum. This officially licensed product by Fiat combines nostalgic design with practical functionality, appealing to both car enthusiasts and design aficionados.

The Fiat Nuova 500, produced between 1957 and 1977, is celebrated for its distinctive rounded headlights and compact form, symbolizing Italy's post-war automotive renaissance. The tissue case captures these classic features, offering a two-way design that accommodates both standard tissue packs and wet wipes. Its functional wheels add a playful touch, making it a charming addition to any room.

Available in yellow and ivory, the tissue case measures 285mm in length, 132mm in width, and 130mm in height, weighing approximately 480g. Crafted from ABS, PVC, silicone, and GPPS materials, it ensures durability and aesthetic appeal.

The product is available for purchase through CAMSHOP.JP, operated by Faith Co., Ltd., based in Hakusan, Ishikawa Prefecture. For more information, visit https://camshop.jp/.

About Faith Co., Ltd.:

Established in April 2011, Faith Co., Ltd. specializes in the design and distribution of lifestyle products that blend functionality with innovative design. The company is committed to delivering products that enrich everyday life.

About Nasu Classic Car Museum:

Located in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, the Nasu Classic Car Museum showcases a diverse collection of vintage automobiles, celebrating the rich history of automotive design and engineering.

For further details, please contact:

Faith Co., Ltd.

Phone: 076-287-6593

Email: sales@faith-jp.com

Business Hours: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM (Weekdays)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.