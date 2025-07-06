World Renowned Celebrity Tan Expert Jimmy Coco Opens the Doors to a Five-Star Tanning Experience in Beverly Hills

Jimmy Coco is the pioneer of mobile tanning since the early 2000s, setting trends and standards in beauty for over 20 years. From TV stars to fashion icons, pop singers to movie legends, Jimmy Coco tans A-listers across the world before their most iconic moments. He works with iconic celebrities such as The Kardashians and Jenner family as long standing loyal clients. As a skillful tanning expert, Jimmy Coco has created a tanning course for professionals globally, teaching his unique technique and method. Elevating his legacy, Jimmy now offers an exclusive spot in Beverly Hills for clientele who seek luxury, contour, and celebrity-style tanning.

I don’t just spray color, I highlight and define the contours of the body.” — Jimmy Coco- Celebrity Tan Expert

With over 20 years of career excellence, Jimmy Coco stands as the ultimate authority in the art of tanning. An artist in his own right, Jimmy has crafted his own technique, skincare elements, and formulas to deliver what can only be described as the most exquisite, subtle—yet transformative—tanning results in the world.Whether enhancing your beautiful contours, elevating your skin tone to match your mood or wardrobe, or preparing you for a red carpet moment, Jimmy Coco adapts the tan to the occasion. Just the perfect tan—it's a curated beauty ritual. Jimmy's commitment to innovation is evident in his patented BUFF 'N' GLOW mitt, the world's first 3-in-1 exfoliation and application tool, designed to deliver flawless finishes for at-home tanning .Recognized as the number one celebrity tan expert globally, Jimmy Coco is the invisible touch behind countless A-listers before they shoot a commercial, film a music video, walk a runway at Fashion Week, or grace the covers of iconic fashion magazines like Vogue. With more than 20 years setting trends in beauty and fashion, Jimmy Coco held the prestigious role of official Tanner for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for 10 consecutive years—responsible for the unforgettable and iconic glow of the Angels.His personal signature in tanning is unmistakable—every millimeter of skin is treated with the kind of detail that delivers youthfulness, glow, luxury, elegance, and that distinguished, recognizable tone that only Jimmy Coco can create.As a natural consequence of his success, Jimmy Coco has now opened the doors to his exclusive private tanning studio, nestled in one of the most sophisticated aesthetic towers in Beverly Hills. This five-star tanning destination keeps his loyal clientele close, offering them not just a service, but a full sensory beauty experience designed personally by him.At www.JimmyCocospraytan.la you can book your tan directly with Jimmy himself or one of his expertly trained team members. Every session carries his seal—precision, care, and an unspoken promise of glamour.Guests at the studio can also explore a curated memorabilia showcase of Jimmy Coco's iconic career—featuring legendary moments in fashion, beauty, and celebrity culture that he helped define. Celebrated by fashion publishers and recognized across beauty communities worldwide, Jimmy Coco's legacy continues to grow, rooted in dedication, precision, and the kind of extraordinary effort that transforms beauty into art.

Jimmy Coco from his new studio in the heart of Beverly Hills as he shares the untold story behind two decades of tanning the world’s most iconic celebrities.

