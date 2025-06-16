Sandra Pagenkemper conquers Her Ascent in International Aviation with her Maintenance Check Flight pilot Certification

Sandra always carried the dream and ambition to conquer the skies—flying across and along the world, a remarkable duty she has fulfilled with excellence for over two decades. Sandra Pagenkemper is one of the most recognized female names in aviation, known for upholding the highest standards in safety protocol training, security procedures, and in-flight precision. Captured long haul-operations as Condor’s First Officer, Sandra performs with the practiced ease of someone who has mastered flight under pressure. Recognized as one of the most capable and trusted executives in aviation safety, Sandra Pagenkemper has spent over 2 decades not only flying but also teaching the highest standards of airline security, protocol, and crew responsibility. Her leadership and expertise prevail as a reference for many women following the steps of her success in women’s aviation, with unshakable confidence—an embodiment of strength and precision.

One of the most acknowledged female leaders in aviation, her career spans borders while upholding the highest standards in flight, safety, and crew leadership.

“What you are not changing, you are choosing” reminds me that growth begins with accountability.” — Sandra Pagenkemper Aviator

Recently Sandra's is expanding her professional career as a First Officer Pilot flying globally in regular basis, as well as her highly trained and upcoming new credentials. While commanding flights and coordinating logistics and her deep knowledge of air transportation and cargo handling has earned her the trust of the industry.Sandra also holds credentials as an Aviation Security Trainer, educating flight and ground personnel in international safety procedures, threat recognition, and regulatory compliance. Her constant alignment with evolving protocols from ICAO, EASA, and LBA ensures that her teams remain ahead of global standards. Sandra Pagenkemper has spent over 20 years mastering the art of flight . She is one of the most accomplished female pilots in Europe, this German-born aviator currently flies with Condor Airlines, where her leadership in both passenger and cargo aviation continues to set a high standard within a male-dominated field.As a Crew Resource Management (CRM) Trainer, Sandra has led countless flight crews through programs focused on decision-making, situational awareness, and communication under pressure.

Sandra Pagenkemper, a high-level professional pilot, over 20 years in aviation, travels the skies between continents, blending precision and safety

