Senate Bill 205 Printer's Number 892

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

205

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, BROWN, MILLER, KEARNEY AND STEFANO,

JANUARY 29, 2025

SENATOR J. WARD, TRANSPORTATION, AS AMENDED, JUNE 4, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in supplemental funding for municipal highway

maintenance, further providing for supplemental funding for

municipal highway maintenance; and, in taxes for highway

maintenance and construction, further providing for

imposition of tax.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 9301(b) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

§ 9301. Supplemental funding for municipal highway maintenance.

* * *

(b) County allocation supplement.--Commencing July 1, 2014,

the amount of $5,000,000 is appropriated out of the Motor

License Fund to counties annually. The following shall apply:

* * *

(3) In addition to any other use authorized by law for

money distributed under this subsection, a county may use the

money for construction and maintenance of bridges owned by

municipalities in the county.

