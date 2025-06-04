Senate Bill 333 Printer's Number 895

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - [each] have 30 calendar days or ten legislative days,

whichever is longer, from the date on which the concurrent

resolution has been reported, to adopt the concurrent

resolution[.] and transmit it to the other chamber. The other

chamber shall have 30 calendar days or ten legislative days,

whichever is longer, from the date on which the concurrent

resolution has been transmitted, to adopt the concurrent

resolution.

(3) If the General Assembly adopts the concurrent

resolution by majority vote in both the Senate and the House

of Representatives within 60 calendar days or 20 legislative

days, whichever is longer, from the date on which a

concurrent resolution has been reported out by a committee,

the concurrent resolution shall be presented to the Governor

in accordance with section 9 of Article III of the

Constitution of Pennsylvania.

(4) If the Governor does not return the concurrent

resolution to the General Assembly within ten calendar days

after it is presented, the Governor shall be deemed to have

approved the concurrent resolution.

(5) If the Governor vetoes the concurrent resolution,

the General Assembly may override that veto by a two-thirds

vote in each house. The Senate and the House of

Representatives shall each have 30 calendar days or ten

legislative days, whichever is longer, to override the veto.

If the General Assembly does not adopt the concurrent

resolution or override the veto in the time prescribed in

this [subsection] paragraph, it shall be deemed to have

approved the final-form or final-omitted regulation.

(6) Notice as to any final disposition of a concurrent

