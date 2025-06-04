Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,563 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,726 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 333 Printer's Number 895

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - [each] have 30 calendar days or ten legislative days,

whichever is longer, from the date on which the concurrent

resolution has been reported, to adopt the concurrent

resolution[.] and transmit it to the other chamber. The other

chamber shall have 30 calendar days or ten legislative days,

whichever is longer, from the date on which the concurrent

resolution has been transmitted, to adopt the concurrent

resolution.

(3) If the General Assembly adopts the concurrent

resolution by majority vote in both the Senate and the House

of Representatives within 60 calendar days or 20 legislative

days, whichever is longer, from the date on which a

concurrent resolution has been reported out by a committee,

the concurrent resolution shall be presented to the Governor

in accordance with section 9 of Article III of the

Constitution of Pennsylvania.

(4) If the Governor does not return the concurrent

resolution to the General Assembly within ten calendar days

after it is presented, the Governor shall be deemed to have

approved the concurrent resolution.

(5) If the Governor vetoes the concurrent resolution,

the General Assembly may override that veto by a two-thirds

vote in each house. The Senate and the House of

Representatives shall each have 30 calendar days or ten

legislative days, whichever is longer, to override the veto.

If the General Assembly does not adopt the concurrent

resolution or override the veto in the time prescribed in

this [subsection] paragraph, it shall be deemed to have

approved the final-form or final-omitted regulation.

(6) Notice as to any final disposition of a concurrent

20250SB0333PN0895 - 8 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 333 Printer's Number 895

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more