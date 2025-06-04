Senate Bill 333 Printer's Number 895
PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - [each] have 30 calendar days or ten legislative days,
whichever is longer, from the date on which the concurrent
resolution has been reported, to adopt the concurrent
resolution[.] and transmit it to the other chamber. The other
chamber shall have 30 calendar days or ten legislative days,
whichever is longer, from the date on which the concurrent
resolution has been transmitted, to adopt the concurrent
resolution.
(3) If the General Assembly adopts the concurrent
resolution by majority vote in both the Senate and the House
of Representatives within 60 calendar days or 20 legislative
days, whichever is longer, from the date on which a
concurrent resolution has been reported out by a committee,
the concurrent resolution shall be presented to the Governor
in accordance with section 9 of Article III of the
Constitution of Pennsylvania.
(4) If the Governor does not return the concurrent
resolution to the General Assembly within ten calendar days
after it is presented, the Governor shall be deemed to have
approved the concurrent resolution.
(5) If the Governor vetoes the concurrent resolution,
the General Assembly may override that veto by a two-thirds
vote in each house. The Senate and the House of
Representatives shall each have 30 calendar days or ten
legislative days, whichever is longer, to override the veto.
If the General Assembly does not adopt the concurrent
resolution or override the veto in the time prescribed in
this [subsection] paragraph, it shall be deemed to have
approved the final-form or final-omitted regulation.
(6) Notice as to any final disposition of a concurrent
