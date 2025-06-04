Senate Bill 308 Printer's Number 896
PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - may, by regulation, establish additional incentives to aid in
the recruitment and retention of [medical officers or health]
specialty branch officers in the Pennsylvania National Guard,
provided that payment of such additional incentives shall not
result in a cap on participation or reduction in the amount of
stipends paid under section 3213 (relating to program stipend).
§ 3216. Recoupment of incentive payments.
(a) [General rule] Recoupment.--A recipient of a stipend or
other incentive payment under this subchapter who fails to
complete [his] the recipient's service obligation or to meet
other requirements established by the Adjutant General is liable
to the Commonwealth for repayment of all incentive payments
made. The Adjutant General shall notify the department if the
recipient fails to complete the service obligation, and the
promissory note under section 3215 (relating to promissory note)
shall be called to secure payment in full upon demand on a
schedule as the department may determine.
(b) Forgiveness of recoupment.--The Adjutant General may
forgive recoupment of all or part of a recipient's stipend or
other incentive payment if the Adjutant General determines that
[his] the recipient's failure to fulfill the service obligation
was the result of [his] the recipient's death, discharge because
of disability incurred in line of duty, discharge because of a
medical determination that [he] the recipient is medically unfit
for duty when the medical condition is outside [his] the
recipient's control and is not due to [his] the recipient's
misconduct, mandatory discharge, release or retirement for age
or years of service or discharge, release, transfer or
retirement because of other compelling circumstances outside
[his] the recipient's control.
