Senate Resolution 119 Printer's Number 897

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 897

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

119

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, VOGEL, CULVER, ARGALL, MASTRIANO,

L. WILLIAMS, PENNYCUICK, J. WARD, STEFANO, LANGERHOLC,

HUTCHINSON AND BAKER, JUNE 4, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 4, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Urging the Congress of the United States to support the Whole

Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2025 and amend or repeal Federal

law relating to program requirements in order to allow for

the availability of whole milk and 2% reduced fat milk,

flavored or unflavored, in elementary and secondary schools

in Pennsylvania and urging the United States Secretary of

Agriculture and Secretary of Health and Human Services to

update Federal standards relating to the establishment of

dietary guidelines in order to permit the availability of

whole milk and 2% reduced fat milk, flavored or unflavored,

in elementary and secondary schools in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Congress passed the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of

2010, which put restrictive regulations on the consumption of

whole milk in schools; and

WHEREAS, In the first two years after the Healthy, Hunger-

Free Kids Act of 2010 was enacted, 1.2 million fewer students

drank milk with their lunch, yet still had access to sugary

drinks that offer little to no nutritional value; and

WHEREAS, According to the March 6, 2024, Center for Dairy

Excellence Dairy Markets & Management Update, nationwide,

Pennsylvania ranks second in the number of dairy farms, sixth in

the number of milk cows and eighth in total milk production; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

