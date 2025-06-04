Senate Resolution 119 Printer's Number 897
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
119
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, VOGEL, CULVER, ARGALL, MASTRIANO,
L. WILLIAMS, PENNYCUICK, J. WARD, STEFANO, LANGERHOLC,
HUTCHINSON AND BAKER, JUNE 4, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 4, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Urging the Congress of the United States to support the Whole
Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2025 and amend or repeal Federal
law relating to program requirements in order to allow for
the availability of whole milk and 2% reduced fat milk,
flavored or unflavored, in elementary and secondary schools
in Pennsylvania and urging the United States Secretary of
Agriculture and Secretary of Health and Human Services to
update Federal standards relating to the establishment of
dietary guidelines in order to permit the availability of
whole milk and 2% reduced fat milk, flavored or unflavored,
in elementary and secondary schools in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Congress passed the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of
2010, which put restrictive regulations on the consumption of
whole milk in schools; and
WHEREAS, In the first two years after the Healthy, Hunger-
Free Kids Act of 2010 was enacted, 1.2 million fewer students
drank milk with their lunch, yet still had access to sugary
drinks that offer little to no nutritional value; and
WHEREAS, According to the March 6, 2024, Center for Dairy
Excellence Dairy Markets & Management Update, nationwide,
Pennsylvania ranks second in the number of dairy farms, sixth in
the number of milk cows and eighth in total milk production; and
