Senate Bill 830 Printer's Number 898
PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - that represents child-care providers.
(b) Chairperson.--The Governor shall appoint a member to
serve as chairperson of the commission.
(c) Consideration of appointees.--In making the appointments
to the commission, the Governor shall consider individuals who
reflect the population of the Commonwealth pursuant to the most
recent American Community Survey conducted by the United States
Census Bureau.
(d) Terms of office.--Members of the commission shall serve
terms as follows:
(1) Members of the commission appointed under subsection
(a)(1), (2), (3), (4), (5), (6), (7) and (8) shall serve a
term consistent with their offices or the offices of the
members of the General Assembly who appointed the members.
(2) Members of the commission appointed under subsection
(a)(9) shall serve terms as follows:
(i) For the initial appointment, six members shall
serve a four-year term and five members shall serve a
three-year term.
(ii) For subsequent appointments, members shall
serve a three-year term.
(iii) Members appointed under subsection (a)(9) may
not serve more than two terms.
Section 7. Meetings and compensation of commission.
(a) Conduct of meetings.--The commission shall conduct each
meeting of the commission in accordance with 65 Pa.C.S. § 704
(relating to open meetings). The commission shall live stream
each meeting or hearing of the commission.
(b) Initial meeting.--The commission shall conduct an
initial meeting no later than 60 days after the appointment of
