Senate Bill 830 Printer's Number 898

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - that represents child-care providers.

(b) Chairperson.--The Governor shall appoint a member to

serve as chairperson of the commission.

(c) Consideration of appointees.--In making the appointments

to the commission, the Governor shall consider individuals who

reflect the population of the Commonwealth pursuant to the most

recent American Community Survey conducted by the United States

Census Bureau.

(d) Terms of office.--Members of the commission shall serve

terms as follows:

(1) Members of the commission appointed under subsection

(a)(1), (2), (3), (4), (5), (6), (7) and (8) shall serve a

term consistent with their offices or the offices of the

members of the General Assembly who appointed the members.

(2) Members of the commission appointed under subsection

(a)(9) shall serve terms as follows:

(i) For the initial appointment, six members shall

serve a four-year term and five members shall serve a

three-year term.

(ii) For subsequent appointments, members shall

serve a three-year term.

(iii) Members appointed under subsection (a)(9) may

not serve more than two terms.

Section 7. Meetings and compensation of commission.

(a) Conduct of meetings.--The commission shall conduct each

meeting of the commission in accordance with 65 Pa.C.S. § 704

(relating to open meetings). The commission shall live stream

each meeting or hearing of the commission.

(b) Initial meeting.--The commission shall conduct an

initial meeting no later than 60 days after the appointment of

20250SB0830PN0898 - 6 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30