Senate Bill 832 Printer's Number 900

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 900

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

832

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, PENNYCUICK, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, VOGEL

AND TARTAGLIONE, JUNE 4, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 4, 2025

AN ACT

Designating the western roundabout on State Route 1001 at the

intersection of New Britain Road and South Easton Road in

Doylestown Township, Bucks County, as the Blue Star Family

Tribute Roundabout; and designating the eastern roundabout on

State Route 1001 at the intersection of New Britain Road and

Sauerman Road in Doylestown Township, Bucks County, as the

Gold Star Family Tribute Roundabout.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Blue Star Family Tribute Roundabout.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as

follows:

(1) The Blue Star Family designation honors families

with a member currently serving in the United States Armed

Forces, symbolizing their sacrifice and commitment to the

nation.

(2) Bucks County has a strong tradition of military

service, with many residents actively serving in the United

States Armed Forces, earning their families the Blue Star

designation.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

