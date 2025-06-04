Senate Bill 832 Printer's Number 900
PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 900
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
832
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, PENNYCUICK, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, VOGEL
AND TARTAGLIONE, JUNE 4, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 4, 2025
AN ACT
Designating the western roundabout on State Route 1001 at the
intersection of New Britain Road and South Easton Road in
Doylestown Township, Bucks County, as the Blue Star Family
Tribute Roundabout; and designating the eastern roundabout on
State Route 1001 at the intersection of New Britain Road and
Sauerman Road in Doylestown Township, Bucks County, as the
Gold Star Family Tribute Roundabout.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Blue Star Family Tribute Roundabout.
(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as
follows:
(1) The Blue Star Family designation honors families
with a member currently serving in the United States Armed
Forces, symbolizing their sacrifice and commitment to the
nation.
(2) Bucks County has a strong tradition of military
service, with many residents actively serving in the United
States Armed Forces, earning their families the Blue Star
designation.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.