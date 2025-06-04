Senate Bill 832 Printer's Number 900

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 900 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 832 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, PENNYCUICK, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, VOGEL AND TARTAGLIONE, JUNE 4, 2025 REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 4, 2025 AN ACT Designating the western roundabout on State Route 1001 at the intersection of New Britain Road and South Easton Road in Doylestown Township, Bucks County, as the Blue Star Family Tribute Roundabout; and designating the eastern roundabout on State Route 1001 at the intersection of New Britain Road and Sauerman Road in Doylestown Township, Bucks County, as the Gold Star Family Tribute Roundabout. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Blue Star Family Tribute Roundabout. (a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as follows: (1) The Blue Star Family designation honors families with a member currently serving in the United States Armed Forces, symbolizing their sacrifice and commitment to the nation. (2) Bucks County has a strong tradition of military service, with many residents actively serving in the United States Armed Forces, earning their families the Blue Star designation. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20

