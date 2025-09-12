Submit Release
Senate Bill 997 Printer's Number 1163

PENNSYLVANIA, September 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1163

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

997

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, SEPTEMBER 12, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, SEPTEMBER 12, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in motor carrier safety, further providing for

Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 7804(a) introductory paragraph and (7)

introductory paragraph of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes are amended and subsection (a)(7) is

amended by adding a subparagraph to read:

§ 7804. Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee.

(a) Creation.--There is hereby created a Motor Carrier

Safety Advisory Committee which shall consist of the following

[31] members:

* * *

(7) [Twenty-three] Twenty-four members of the public

representing the areas of concern specified who shall have

extensive experience and knowledge of motor carrier

transportation and safety activities throughout this

Commonwealth, to be appointed by the Governor as follows:

