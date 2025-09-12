Senate Bill 995 Printer's Number 1162
PENNSYLVANIA, September 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1162
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
995
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, HUTCHINSON, PENNYCUICK, BROWN, VOGEL,
STEFANO AND J. WARD, SEPTEMBER 12, 2025
REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,
SEPTEMBER 12, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156),
entitled "An act providing for the licensing of eligible
organizations to conduct games of chance, for the licensing
of persons to distribute games of chance, for the
registration of manufacturers of games of chance, and for
suspensions and revocations of licenses and permits;
requiring records; providing for local referendum by
electorate; and prescribing penalties," in games of chance,
further providing for prize limits.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 302(b) of the act of December 19, 1988
(P.L.1262, No.156), known as the Local Option Small Games of
Chance Act, is amended to read:
Section 302. Prize limits.
* * *
(b) Aggregate prize limit.--No more than [$35,000] $60,000
in prizes shall be awarded from games of chance by a licensed
eligible organization in any seven-day period.
* * *
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
