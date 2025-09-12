Senate Bill 995 Printer's Number 1162

PENNSYLVANIA, September 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1162

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

995

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, HUTCHINSON, PENNYCUICK, BROWN, VOGEL,

STEFANO AND J. WARD, SEPTEMBER 12, 2025

REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,

SEPTEMBER 12, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156),

entitled "An act providing for the licensing of eligible

organizations to conduct games of chance, for the licensing

of persons to distribute games of chance, for the

registration of manufacturers of games of chance, and for

suspensions and revocations of licenses and permits;

requiring records; providing for local referendum by

electorate; and prescribing penalties," in games of chance,

further providing for prize limits.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 302(b) of the act of December 19, 1988

(P.L.1262, No.156), known as the Local Option Small Games of

Chance Act, is amended to read:

Section 302. Prize limits.

* * *

(b) Aggregate prize limit.--No more than [$35,000] $60,000

in prizes shall be awarded from games of chance by a licensed

eligible organization in any seven-day period.

* * *

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

