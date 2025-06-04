Submit Release
Senate Bill 811 Printer's Number 901

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - "Program." The Pennsylvania SBIR/STTR Matching Funds Program

established under section 3.

"SBIR." The Federal Small Business Innovation Research

Program created under 15 U.S.C. § 638 (relating to research and

development).

"STTR." Small Business Technology Transfer Program created

under 15 U.S.C. § 638.

Section 3. Establishment and purpose of program.

The Pennsylvania SBIR/STTR Matching Funds Program is

established and shall be administered by the department. The

department may provide a grant to an eligible business in an

amount that matches money received under an SBIR or STTR Phase I

award from the Small Business Administration. The department

shall encourage business participation for Phase II awards.

Section 4. Eligibility.

To be eligible for a grant under this act, a business must:

(1) Have at least one of the business' principal places

of business located in this Commonwealth.

(2) Have received an SBIR or STTR Phase I award from the

Small Business Administration in response to a specific

Federal solicitation. To receive a full grant award, the

business must have submitted a final Phase I report,

demonstrated that the Small Business Administration has

interest in the Phase II project proposal and submitted a

Phase II project proposal to the Small Business

Administration.

(3) Satisfy Federal SBIR or STTR requirements.

(4) Have not received nor shall receive concurrent

funding support from other sources that duplicates the

purpose of this act.

