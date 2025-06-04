Senate Bill 811 Printer's Number 901
PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - "Program." The Pennsylvania SBIR/STTR Matching Funds Program
established under section 3.
"SBIR." The Federal Small Business Innovation Research
Program created under 15 U.S.C. § 638 (relating to research and
development).
"STTR." Small Business Technology Transfer Program created
under 15 U.S.C. § 638.
Section 3. Establishment and purpose of program.
The Pennsylvania SBIR/STTR Matching Funds Program is
established and shall be administered by the department. The
department may provide a grant to an eligible business in an
amount that matches money received under an SBIR or STTR Phase I
award from the Small Business Administration. The department
shall encourage business participation for Phase II awards.
Section 4. Eligibility.
To be eligible for a grant under this act, a business must:
(1) Have at least one of the business' principal places
of business located in this Commonwealth.
(2) Have received an SBIR or STTR Phase I award from the
Small Business Administration in response to a specific
Federal solicitation. To receive a full grant award, the
business must have submitted a final Phase I report,
demonstrated that the Small Business Administration has
interest in the Phase II project proposal and submitted a
Phase II project proposal to the Small Business
Administration.
(3) Satisfy Federal SBIR or STTR requirements.
(4) Have not received nor shall receive concurrent
funding support from other sources that duplicates the
purpose of this act.
