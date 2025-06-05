President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns passing of cultural activist and creative visionary Rashid Lombard

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his deep sadness at the passing of renowned photographer, cultural activist and jazz organiser Rashid Lombard, who has passed away at the age of 74.

Mr Lombard was an Esteemed Member of the National Order of Ikhamanga (Silver), which he received in 2014 for his excellent contribution to arts and culture and his dedication to promoting jazz music that has put South Africa on the map for many jazz enthusiasts around the world.

President Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to the Lombard family and Mr Lombard’s extensive network of friends, comrades and creatives nationally and internationally.

Mr Lombard has been the organiser behind the positioning of South Africa through the arts in the North Sea Jazz Festival, Cape Town, now known as the Cape Town International Jazz Festival), and was the Festival Director of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival.

Mr Lombard was born in North End, Gqeberha, and moved to Cape Town in 1962.

Originally qualified as an architectural draughtsman, Rashid Lombard became an industrial photographer and later a renowned news and documentary photographer, and photographic artist.

He built on his creative media career by becoming an influential jazz promoter and founder of the then Cape Town edition of the North Sea Jazz Festival.

President Ramaphosa said: “We have lost a cultural icon who not only documented our history of struggle but made history in his own right.

“Rashid Lombard’s fearless depiction of apartheid’s endemic inhumanity and violence and his compassionate focus on the lives of oppressed communities and disadvantaged individuals is a powerful record of our struggle for basic human rights and dignity.

“His creative and entrepreneurial ability gave rise to his establishment of the Cape Town Jazz Festival through which he bolstered South Africa’s integration into global culture and linked this prestige event to the development of historically disadvantaged communities.

“Rashid achieved a remarkable feat with his love for the diversity and vibrancy of our nation.

“He did so with passion and humility that endeared him to everyone with whom he interacted and whose lives he touched. We reflect on his life with gratitude and with liberation and joy he leaves behind as his legacy.”

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates