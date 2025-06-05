American Singer Kelsie Kimberlin Receives Prestigious Humanitarian Awards For Supporting Ukrainians

Kelsie Kimberlin Receives Prestigious Awards Kelsie Kimberlin With Sandro Monetti At The Awards Gala

Kelsie Kimberlin Received The United Nations Humanitarian Award And The St. George's Royal Medal Of Honor Issued By King Charles

I want every one of you to support Ukrainians with your words, your actions, and your money. Together, we can be victorious not just for Ukraine but for all humanity.” — Kelsie Kimberlin

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Singer Kelsie Kimberlin Receives Two Prestigious Humanitarian Awards For Supporting UkrainiansOn April 27, 2025, 26-year-old American pop sensation Kelsie Kimberlin was awarded two prestigious awards for her legendary support of Ukraine and its citizens. At a black tie gala at the world-famous Hollywood Museum in Los Angeles, California, Princess Karen Cantrell presented Kelsie with the United Nations Humanitarian Award and the St. George’s Royal Medal of Honor issued by King Charles III. Princess Cantrell gave a long introduction about many of Kelsie’s accomplishments over the past three years, including traveling twice to Ukraine, where she filmed a movie and three music videos filmed under martial law about the horrors of the war and Ukrainian resilience. She also talked about Kelsie’s recent month-long trip to Ukraine, where she traveled for a week to the front line to deliver humanitarian supplies and drones to soldiers. After the introduction, she played one of the music videos Kelsie filmed in Bucha and Irpin, where Russian soldiers committed war crimes and tortured civilians. All of those videos went viral with more than a million views each.Kelsie then gave a powerful and emotional speech in which she accepted the awards not for herself, but for Ukrainian citizens, soldiers, and children. She told the story of her 21-year-old cousin, Andrusha Rachok, who was killed defending his fellow soldiers during the time that America stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine. She said, “While I was in Ukraine, I filmed a movie about this collective fight of good against evil. And when I came back to America, I began working with Human Rights lawyers to file a historic lawsuit under the State Sponsors of Terrorism Act to hold those accountable who killed Andrusha. That suit is not just for him, but for the tens of thousands of others who have lost loved ones in Ukraine.” Kelsie noted that every Ukrainian has an Andrusha story, and she urged “each and every one of you to support Ukrainians with your words, your actions, and your money. Together, we can be victorious not just for Ukraine but for all humanity.” She posted her acceptance speech on YouTube, where it has gotten almost 20,000 views. https://youtu.be/EUHXHsGWWkU Kelsie, at just 26 years old, is one of the youngest ever recipients of these two awards. She has been invited back to Ukraine later this year, and has vowed to support Ukraine until the war ends and through reconstruction. She has a foundation dedicated to assisting Ukrainian orphans, injured soldiers and civilians, journalists, musicians, and many others affected by the war. She urges people not to be silent about the war, and to donate to help Ukrainians. https://kelsiekimberlinfoundation.org/



