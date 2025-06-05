Millions of .MUSIC Domains Are Now More Accessible and Affordable Worldwide

.MUSIC Domain Name and verified MusicID Constantine Roussos (.MUSIC Founder & CEO)

.MUSIC Launches Major Initiatives to Empower the Global Music Community and Artists from Developing Countries

The .MUSIC Subsidy Program for artists from developing countries and the Protected Artist Program will pave the way for a more connected, trusted and thriving global music community and ecosystem.” — Constantine Roussos, the Greek-Cypriot Founder and CEO of .MUSIC.

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- .MUSIC, the official operator of the .MUSIC top-level domain (TLD) (e.g. yourname.MUSIC) has unveiled a series of impactful global music initiatives aimed at supporting music artists, bands, industry professionals and music companies, especially those from developing countries. These international efforts are designed to benefit the entire global music community from hobbyists and emerging talent to global icons and music industry professionals.

These initiatives focus on two main objectives:

1) To expand access to millions of .MUSIC domain names by providing a global OECD subsidy to artists and music entities from developing countries. This makes .MUSIC domains more affordable and attainable for the entire global music community of over one billion members.

2) To protect and allocate the Top 100,000 global artist names to the rightful famous artists or brand owners without the fear of impersonation or cybersquatting.



"In 2024, we laid the foundation of building meaningful global music infrastructure by launching the .MUSIC platform and digital identity services in partnership with nearly 700 global music organizations," said Constantine Roussos, Founder & CEO of .MUSIC. "In 2025, our focus is to achieve mass adoption and ensure that millions of artists, bands, industry professionals and music businesses are able to affordably secure their .MUSIC domains and quickly build their digital presence. The .MUSIC Subsidy Program for artists from developing countries and the Protected Artist Program are industry-first international initiatives that will redefine the future of music and pave the way for a more connected, trusted and thriving global music community and ecosystem."

GLOBAL OECD SUBSIDY PROGRAM: AFFORDABLE .MUSIC DOMAINS FOR ALL

Artists, bands, creators, industry professionals and music companies worldwide want to register their .MUSIC name. The cost is a significant barrier for many music community members in developing countries. The Global OECD Subsidy Program solves this problem by subsidizing registrars and capping the maximum retail price for .MUSIC domains in these developing countries. Through the .MUSIC Subsidy Program, eligible artists and music entities in OECD developing countries can secure a .MUSIC domain for as low as $6 per year at any accredited and participating domain name registrar.

Full program details about the registration for subsidized .MUSIC names are available at: https://www.registry.music/oecd



PROTECTED ARTIST PROGRAM: SECURING THE TOP 100,000 GLOBAL ARTISTS

Many artists still lack control over their digital music identities and often are unable to register their desired .COM domain name. The .MUSIC registry estimates that over 50% of artists fall into this category, which limits their ability to build a strong and optimal online presence.

The .MUSIC Protected Artists Program solves this problem that famous artists face by reserving and protecting the Top 100,000 artist and band names (based on factors that include artist popularity, total listeners and digital streams). The Protected Artist Program ensures that verified artists are able to quickly and conveniently claim their valuable .MUSIC domain names and digital music identity securely without competition or fear of impersonation.

Artists can check if their name is protected and available for registration at: https://www.protected.music (Note: This program is limited and may end at any time.)

