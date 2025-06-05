Taiga showcases moss-based green appliances and smart green walls at Pan-Pan Day: Expanding to North America and Europe

Wonseok John Lee, CEO of Taiga, presents Mosslab, a moss-based indoor lifestyle innovation device, at Pan-Pan Day. Wonseok John Lee, CEO of Taiga, presents Mosslab, a moss-based indoor lifestyle innovation device, at Pan-Pan Day.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taiga (CEO Wonseok John Lee) introduced its moss-based indoor nature solution and hybrid home appliance solution, Mosslab , at “Pan-Pan Day with G-Fund Operators” on May 22 at Pangyo Startup Campus, drawing attention as a futuristic urban environment solution.Pan-Pan Day is a networking-based accelerator program hosted by Gyeonggi Province and the Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator (GBSA). It is designed to foster investment and technology exchange between G-Fund operators, major investors, and promising local startups.“Our quality of life has declined due to decreasing indoor greenery caused by industrialization and urbanization,” said Lee. “Through moss-based fusion technology, Taiga offers benefits such as air purification, carbon reduction, and psychological recovery, proposing a sustainable urban environment.”Taiga has commercialized smart green wall and hybrid appliance solutions for various indoor and outdoor spaces based on its proprietary mass moss cultivation technology using tissue culture and the modular installation method “Lighting Pole.” The technology has proven performance in reducing carbon dioxide, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and fine dust. It is certified with KC electromagnetic compliance, UK Allergy Association approval, and CE/RoHS and FCC certifications.The company’s flagship products include the moss-based humidifier “Moss Air,” the LED display-integrated “Moss Echo,” and the modular green wall “Moss Hexa.” Moss Air, in particular, raised approximately USD 800,000 through crowdfunding and has sold over 20,000 units in the U.S.In the B2B market, Taiga has introduced “Nature Signage,” a high-value fusion product that provides indoor air purification while broadcasting digital content (information, advertisements, entertainment). It targets corporate clients such as airports, hospitals, hotels, and offices.Taiga operates a 26446 sqm moss farm in Taean, Chungnam, establishing a mass supply system. The company has also set up a U.S. branch and obtained USDA import and quarantine clearance, securing a stable entry into the North American market. Taiga plans to expand exports to Europe and the Middle East this year.“In an era where natural experiences are lacking in urban life, plant-based fusion technology offers a solution for wellness and climate adaptation,” said Lee. “We aim to become a sustainable nature-tech company with KRW 50 billion in sales by 2027.”The company also participates in the “2025 Pangyo Global Accelerating (AC)” program, hosted by GBSA’s Pangyo Techno Valley Planning Team and operated by Y&Archer. The program supports high-potential startups preparing for global expansion through office space, overseas demo day participation, enhanced English-language IR, and international partnership building.Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator’s Techno Valley Innovation Headquarters has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley’s value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

