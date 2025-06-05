KLIPSCH UNVEILS LIMITED-EDITION SPEAKERS WITH UNIVERSAL PICTURES AND AMBLIN ENTERTAINMENT'S JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH

Klipsch The Sevens Jurassic World Rebirth Limited Edition

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klipsch, a globally renowned American audio brand, has created a limited-edition version of its award-winning The Sevens powered speakers exclusively for giveaway as part of its partnership with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World Rebirth, arriving in theaters on July 2, 2025 in the U.S. Klipsch and its sister brand, Onkyo, are the exclusive promotional audio partners in the new era of the blockbuster Jurassic World franchise.Featuring commemorative Jurassic World Rebirth artwork, these collectible numbered editions of The Sevens are limited to 25 powered pairs globally. The only way to access these rare specimens is to enter to win. Feel every tremor and footstep with monstrous Klipsch sound—built for the ultimate Jurassic World Rebirth experience. Visit Klipsch.com and participating partners for the chance to win a pair of these legendary speakers through August 31, 2025.The award-winning Klipsch The Sevens powered monitors deliver room-filling sound with minimal space required, thanks to its built-in amplifier that is custom-engineered to maximize output and sound quality. The Sevens are extremely versatile, easy to set up and use and connect to virtually everything — including TVs via HDMI-ARC. They include an integrated phono pre-amp, Bluetoothwireless technology, digital optical, analogue RCA, USB inputs and a subwoofer output. The bi-amping design improves clarity and output. The Sevens combine a 6.5-inch woofer and a 1-inch titanium tweeter on Klipsch’s signature Tractrixhorn to deliver rich bass, crisp highs, and low distortion.Fans can stay up to date with from Klipsch X Jurassic World Rebirth on Instagram and Facebook.About Jurassic World RebirthA new era is born. This summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth.Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscarwinner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an extraction team race to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind.Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.Academy Awardnominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora’s most trusted team member; Critics Choice and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.The cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben’s family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs’ crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).An Amblin Entertainment production, Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The film is produced by Oscarnominee Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, both longtime Jurassic franchise producers and of last summer’s blockbuster, Twisters. The film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg and Denis Stewart.About Universal PicturesUniversal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios ( www.universalstudios.com ). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.About Klipsch AudioPaul W. Klipsch, inventor, acoustics pioneer and maverick, founded Klipsch Audio with the sole purpose of bringing the power, detail and emotion of the live music experience into his living room. Using highly efficient speaker designs, handcrafted cabinetry and a thirst for real engineering breakthroughs – Klipsch, the great American audio company, was born in Hope, AR. Today, our diverse range of quality audio products includes speakers and headphones for almost any consumer and professional application – including cinema, whole-house, wireless, home theater and portable offerings. Honoring our founder’s legacy, Klipsch continues to be the legendary high-performance brand of choice for audiophiles and aficionados around the world. We are the Keepers of the Sound. Klipsch, registered in the U.S. and other countries, is a trademark of Klipsch Group, Inc. Klipsch Group, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX).For more information, contact:Sue Toscano | Klipsch U.S. Press Agent | 781-706-8304 | sue@toscanocommunications.com

