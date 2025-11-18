Klipsch Unleashes Next Evolution of Desktop Audio with ProMedia Lumina Computer Speakers with LED Lighting

New Klipsch ProMedia Lumina Computer Speakers with LED Lighting Klipsch

Legendary horn-loaded performance meets smart features and modern design built for today’s digital lifestyles.

We set out to honor the unmistakable power and precision that made the original ProMedia iconic, while evolving it for how people experience audio today—from gaming, creating to working and relaxing.” — Vincent Bonacorsi, Chief Operating Officer, Klipsch

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its introduction in 1999, the Klipsch ProMedia system has redefined expectations for desktop audio thanks to its legendary horn-loaded speakers, a rarity in the compact speaker category. Today, Klipsch is proud to announce the next evolution of that legacy: the ProMedia Lumina . Reimagined to meet the demands of gamers, content creators, remote workers, and casual listeners, the new 2.1-channel system preserves Klipsch’s legendary American sound while refining the precision that has kept it a category leader for over two decades.The ProMedia Lumina blends enhanced acoustics with modern versatility, updated controls and connectivity, and a sleek cabinet design, all complemented by tiltable stands, customizable Light Modes, and a sleek Carbon wood-grain vinyl finish.“We set out to honor the unmistakable power and precision that made the original ProMedia iconic, while evolving it for how people experience audio today—from gaming and creating to working and relaxing,” said Vincent Bonacorsi, Chief Operating Officer, Klipsch. “With modern connectivity, intelligent controls, and our signature horn-loaded clarity, the ProMedia Lumina proves that true high-performance sound belongs everywhere—even on your desk.”The two-way satellite speakers feature Klipsch’s patented MicroTractrixhorn with a new, wider design, putting the ProMedia Lumina in a class of its own for desktop audio. This system, with its hallmarks of high efficiency and low distortion, pulls more sound from every watt of power, offering the pinpoint clarity and controlled dispersion of sound for an enveloping nearfield listening experience. The 3″ midrange drivers offer the dynamic, powerful detail that’s critical for content editing, gaming and music.Bringing satisfying bass to small spaces, the ported subwoofer with 6.5″ side-firing driver features a slim, upright design for discreet placement. Its adjustable gain knob puts the user in control, and an integrated cable-management alcove makes for minimal clutter. Engineered for high performance and designed to maximize sound quality in tight spaces, the subwoofer enclosure also houses its low-noise amplifier, eliminating the need for external amplification.Easy to set up and simple to use, the ProMedia Lumina handles the diverse needs of today’s listeners with a wide range of connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C and a 3.5mm auxiliary input.System control is easy, with tactile volume buttons for manual adjustments, and precise tuning via Klipsch’s Connect Plus mobile app (Android/iOS). Also, for the first time, Windows PC users can use the Klipsch Control App on the desktop, (available at Klipsch.com). With an audio-first attitude, the ProMedia Lumina supports multiple ways to dial in the user’s preferred sound: Music and Movie sound modes, a six-band EQ, and a Virtual Surround mode that delivers an enhanced spatial effect for an added edge in gaming. The convenient Night Mode controls the bass and reduces the overall volume to more considerate levels when needed.Each ProMedia Lumina satellite includes six LEDs, for a choice of five carefully crafted, ambient Light Modes with soothing, diffused glows. Users can also use the app to customize lighting options and engage music-reactive lighting to boost their overall listening experience. Additional features are available via the Klipsch Control App on PC:• Screen React: Allows users to customize and coordinate their systems by sampling colors from each of the four corners of the screen and projecting them onto the satellite’s LEDs to extend the immersive experience beyond the display.• Dynamic Lighting: Available for Windows 11 and above, this mode syncs the LEDs with other RGB-compatible peripherals to enhance the atmosphere with a cohesive lighting pattern, ensuring that the setup always reflects the owner’s style across different brands.The ProMedia Lumina also includes auto-on/off functionality, eliminating the hassle and worry of manual control. The system automatically syncs with the PC’s power status to offer seamless, user-friendly operation.For over 25 years, the ProMedia series has brought Klipsch’s legendary sound quality to new fans, reinforcing that exceptional sound quality is not limited to dedicated listening spaces. Whether for late-night gaming sessions, productive workdays, or casual listening, the ProMedia Lumina seamlessly integrates powerful, excellent sound into the user’s everyday life.Klipsch’s ProMedia Lumina system is now available at a suggested retail price of $379.99 through authorized Klipsch retailers and at www.klipsch.com About Klipsch AudioPaul W. Klipsch, inventor, acoustics pioneer and maverick, founded Klipsch Audio with the sole purpose of bringing the power, detail and emotion of the live music experience into his living room. Using highly efficient speaker designs, handcrafted cabinetry and a thirst for real engineering breakthroughs – Klipsch, the great American audio company, was born in Hope, AR. Today, our diverse range of quality audio products includes speakers and headphones for almost any consumer and professional application – including cinema, whole-house, wireless, home theater and portable offerings. Honoring our founder’s legacy, Klipsch continues to be the legendary high-performance brand of choice for audiophiles and aficionados around the world. We are the Keepers of the Sound. Klipsch, registered in the U.S. and other countries, is a trademark of Klipsch Group, Inc. Klipsch Group, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX).Visit www.klipsch.com for more information.Copyright ©2025 Premium Audio Company, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX).

