Klipsch and Onkyo Announce Partnership With Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World Rebirth

Klipsch + Onkyo Jurassic World Rebirth

UNIVERSAL PICTURES AND AMBLIN ENTERTAINMENT’S JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH ARRIVES IN THEATERS JULY 2, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premium Audio Company (PAC), a trailblazer in high-end audio solutions, proudly announces its all-new collaboration with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World Rebirth. As part of this partnership, PAC’s flagship brands, Klipsch and Onkyo, will be the exclusive promotional audio partners of the thrilling new chapter in the blockbuster franchise, Jurassic World Rebirth, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, which arrives in theaters on July 2, 2025.“We’re incredibly excited to debut our biggest global collaboration with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment around this thrilling new era in this iconic film franchise,” said Dave Gans, Global Vice President of Marketing at Premium Audio Company. “Both Klipsch and Onkyo have spent nearly 80 years perfecting the art of immersive sound–engineered to put fans right in the heart of the action. Jurassic World Rebirth is the ultimate showcase of that experience.”As the July 2 release of Jurassic World Rebirth approaches, Premium Audio Company (PAC) is enhancing the home entertainment experience by providing authorized retailers with dynamic in-store promotions and engaging point-of-sale materials. These initiatives aim to create an immersive shopping environment, allowing customers to experience the powerful performance of Klipsch speakers and Onkyo electronics. Retailers will have access to co-branded content, enabling them to demonstrate how these industry-leading audio solutions bring the film's iconic roars, stomps, and chomps to life.Fans can stay updated on campaign details through Klipsch and Onkyo's social media channels. To learn more about their products or to find an authorized dealer near you, visit Klipsch.com and Onkyo.com.About Jurassic World RebirthA new era is born. This summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth.Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscarwinner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an extraction team race to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind.Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.Academy Awardnominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora’s most trusted team member; Critics Choice and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.The cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben’s family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs’ crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).An Amblin Entertainment production, Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The film is produced by Oscarnominee Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, both longtime Jurassic franchise producers and of last summer’s blockbuster, Twisters. The film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer.# # #All rights reserved 2025. All brands and trade names are the property of their respective owners.About Universal PicturesUniversal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios ( www.universalstudios.com ). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.About Premium Audio CompanyEstablished in 2020, Premium Audio Company is the most innovative, complete, and premium audio solutions provider in consumer technology. We connect people to their passion for entertainment. Premium Audio Company includes legendary and revered brands such as Klipsch, Onkyo, Integra, Magnat, and Heco. Premium Audio Company, LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX).For more information, contact:Sue Toscano | Klipsch U.S. Press Agent | 781-706-8304 | sue@toscanocommunications.comRoberta Lewis | Onkyo-Integra-Elite-Pioneer U.S. Press Agent | 713-408-9401 | roberta@robertalewis.comCompany Contact: Dave Gans | dave.gans@premiumaudioco.com

