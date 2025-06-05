UNILUX targets global market with closed-circuit power line communication-based smart lighting control technology

MinKyu Choi, Vice President of UNILUX Flowchart showing how UNILUX’s smart lighting control system works

UNILUX expands globally with smart lighting tech using closed-circuit power line communication, enabling stable, eco-friendly control without extra wiring.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As smart lighting control technology innovation emerges as a key element for energy savings and sustainable building environments, UNILUX is accelerating its domestic and global market expansion with its proprietary “closed circuit power line communication technology.”Founded in 2001, UNILUX has dedicated itself to developing smart lighting control systems that go beyond simple lighting to address health, convenience, and maintenance efficiency. One key differentiator is its ease of installation in new and existing buildings, reducing the infrastructure burden while ensuring communication stability.“We have developed a technology that allows signals to be reliably transmitted up to 3km over power lines without repeaters or separate communication lines,” explained MinKyu Choi, Sales Director at UNILUX. “Because the system is unaffected by environmental conditions, it offers exceptional competitiveness for retrofitting existing buildings.”UNILUX’s smart lighting control system offers more than just energy savings. It can enhance productivity, learning outcomes, sales performance, and health. To achieve this, it must support dimming and color tuning at individual and group levels, which is the key to stable communication with the lighting fixtures. While the DALI method, popular in Europe, requires separate communication lines, and wireless solutions face site-specific limitations, existing power line communications often suffer reliability issues.“Our closed-circuit power line communication technology overcomes these limitations, ensuring stability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency,” Choi emphasized. “It also simplifies luminaire address setting and reduces standby power to zero, making it an eco-friendly solution.”Domestically, UNILUX is expanding its presence among public institutions and schools, with several collaborative projects underway in Gyeonggi Province. Internationally, it is pushing into China and Vietnam’s premium lighting control markets while also developing a concrete strategy for the U.S. market, where lighting control systems are mandatory for new constructions and renovations.“Lighting control isn’t just about delivering technology—local design and installation capabilities are also essential,” Choi added. “We plan to pioneer overseas markets through partnerships with trustworthy local partners.”Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator’s Techno Valley Innovation Headquarters has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley’s value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

Video Interview wih MinKyu Choi, Sales Director of UNILUX

