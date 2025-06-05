120Water Welcomes Growth Leader Casey Myers As New CEO

Casey Myers, CEO at 120Water

ZIONSVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading water quality and compliance technology company 120Water today announced that it has named Casey Myers as CEO. Myers brings a proven track record of scaling SaaS-based companies that will further drive 120Water’s rapid growth and product innovation amid the need for water quality data insights and the demands of the industry’s ever-evolving regulatory landscape.120Water is a cloud-based water quality management platform used by municipalities, state agencies and water professionals to manage critical water quality programs. It provides end-to-end integrated software, seamless test coordination and secure data handling to ensure modern water quality compliance, reporting and workflow management.“We are pulling out all the stops to move further, faster, including welcoming Casey Myers asCEO, as I transition into a Founder role at 120Water,” said Megan Glover, Founder, 120Water. "As part of 120Water’s growth journey, I am excited for Casey to join the 120Water team and look forward to working together as we continue to innovate and deliver on our mission to make water work for everyone.”Myers is a dynamic leader, entrepreneur and software executive who brings more than 20 years of operator experience across a number of industries, sizes and stages. He was most recently Partner at growth equity firm, and 120Water’s lead investor, Edison Partners , leading the firm’s value-creation operating platform and overall value-creation strategy. Prior to Edison he was General Manager at video platform SundaySky, leading strategy and corporate development where he led a multi-phased $100M+ private equity exit. Myers’ experience also includes working with public municipalities when he served as Director, Public Sector Sales at Exstream Software. There he helped grow revenues 5X in four years and led a successful strategic exit to HP in 2008.Myers joins the company as 120Water builds on momentum driven by customer expansion and new product introductions. In May the company launched PWS Insights , a revolutionary product that aggregates real-time data across multiple water systems and programs to drive operational efficiency, eliminate single points of failure and facilitate ease of compliance. And in response to increasing market demand,120Water introduced PFAS Sampling and Consumer Confidence Report Solutions in January. These tools provide utilities with a centralized data hub, regulatory guidance and the ability to communicate and build trust with consumers.“I was immediately drawn to 120Water’s mission and the tangible impact it’s making across the water industry,” Myers said. “Clean water matters now more than ever. What Megan and the team have built is impressive — an innovative company grounded in delivering real customer outcomes. I’m thrilled to lead this team as we continue expanding the platform to help make dependable, clean water more ubiquitous — truly making water work for everyone.”120Water will also announce a partnership with Aqua Backflow to provide a turnkey Backflow Program for the water industry at AWWA ACE next week — representing the latest alliance in 120Water’s Partnership Ecosystem which supports customers’ water quality and compliance capabilities.Myers and Glover will be attending the AWWA Annual Conference and Exposition (ACE) next week. To meet the team and see the 120Water platform in action, stop by ACE Booth #1224.About 120Water120Water is the only digital water quality management platform that makes it easy for government agencies and water systems to manage their programs – and to work together. With a purpose-built solution that unifies your data and simplifies everything from LCRI compliance to sampling to public transparency, you can make water work for everyone. 120Water's platform is used by more than 7,000 utilities tracking more than 15 million service lines. Government agencies partnering with 120Water to protect public health and make water work for their communities include: the City of Newark, the City of Providence, the City of Buffalo, and Chicago Public Schools. To learn more, visit 120Water.com.

