Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 04, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 4, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:36 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Madsen.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following report:
· A report from the Joint State Government Commission Advisory Committee on Decendents’ Estates Laws
regarding the release of the latest report titled “Probate, Estates, and Fiduciaries: Proposed Amendments
to Title 20 Pa.C.S
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 249 Health
HR 251 Health
HR 252 Health
HB 1550 Judiciary
HB 1553 Commerce
HB 1554 State Government
HB 1555 Finance
HB 1557 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1558 Children And Youth
SB 89 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
SB 411 Health
SB 682 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness to Environmental & Natural Resource Protection
Bills Reported from Committee
From Human Services Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Human Services Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Children and Youth Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Housing and Community Development Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Housing and Community Development Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution designating the week of June 8 through 14, 2025, as "Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.
189-13
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday , 2025 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
