Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 04, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 4, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:36 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Madsen.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

 

·         A report from the Joint State Government Commission Advisory Committee on Decendents’ Estates Laws

regarding the release of the latest report titled “Probate, Estates, and Fiduciaries: Proposed Amendments

to Title 20 Pa.C.S

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 249     Health

HR 251     Health

HR 252     Health

                   

HB 1550   Judiciary

HB 1553   Commerce

HB 1554   State Government

HB 1555   Finance

HB 1557   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1558   Children And Youth

                   

SB 89        Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 411      Health

SB 682      Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 1415

From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness to Environmental & Natural Resource Protection

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 415

From Human Services Reported as Amended

HB 463

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 554

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 564

From Human Services Reported as Amended

HB 668

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 704

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 928

From Children and Youth Reported as Amended

HB 1089

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1332

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1333

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1334

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1335

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1336

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1337

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1338

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1340

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1406

From Housing and Community Development Reported as Committed

HB 1420

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1498

From Housing and Community Development Reported as Amended

HB 1500

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1549

From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed

HR 206

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

HR 234

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

HR 245

From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed

SB 130

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

SB 308

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 192

A Resolution designating the week of June 8 through 14, 2025, as "Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.         

189-13

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday , 2025  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

