Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 04, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 4, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:36 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Madsen.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

· A report from the Joint State Government Commission Advisory Committee on Decendents’ Estates Laws

regarding the release of the latest report titled “Probate, Estates, and Fiduciaries: Proposed Amendments

to Title 20 Pa.C.S

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 249 Health

HR 251 Health

HR 252 Health

HB 1550 Judiciary

HB 1553 Commerce

HB 1554 State Government

HB 1555 Finance

HB 1557 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1558 Children And Youth

SB 89 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 411 Health

SB 682 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

HB 1415 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness to Environmental & Natural Resource Protection

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 192 A Resolution designating the week of June 8 through 14, 2025, as "Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania. 189-13

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday , 2025 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.