Co-hesion Appoints Lindsay Theiss as Managing Partner to Accelerate Leadership Impact and Organizational Performance

Lindsay Theiss, Newly Appointed Managing Partner at Co-hesion

Co-hesion, an organizational effectiveness firm specializing in human-centered performance, is proud to announce Lindsay Theiss as Managing Partner.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lindsay Theiss brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience, most recently as Vice President of Commercial Excellence at Honeywell Intelligrated. Her career spans large-scale transformation, sales and strategy execution, and post-merger cultural integration—delivering measurable results across global business units.“Lindsay is the kind of leader who connects strategy to behavior,” said Robert Bayer , Founder and CEO of Co-hesion . “She’s navigated complexity at the highest levels and brings clarity, structure, and energy to organizations that need to align and perform. That’s exactly what our clients count on us for.”Co-hesion helps organizations close the gap between intention and execution by aligning leadership, communication, and culture. Through behavioral performance systems, communication mastery, and leadership alignment, the firm enables teams to perform at the level their strategies demand.“Co-hesion’s work is deeply relevant,” said Theiss. “It’s not about surface-level change—it’s about shifting the way people lead, communicate, and align with purpose. I’m excited to be part of that mission.”As Managing Partner, Theiss will lead key client initiatives, expand the firm’s alignment systems, and play a central role in Co-hesion’s growth strategy.About Co-hesionCo-hesion is an organizational effectiveness firm specializing in human-centered performance. We align leadership, communication, and culture to strengthen execution, build trust, and drive measurable results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.