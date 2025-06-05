Bud & Mary’s Expands Sleep Relief Options for Iowa Medical Cannabis Patients with Launch of NUO Sleep Tablets

Bud & Mary's Official Logo NUO Sleep Tablets Lucas Nelson, Group President of Bud & Mary's

Medical Cannabis Sleep Solution is Formulated with Minor Cannabinoids and Backed by Research

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DES MOINES, Iowa (June 5, 2025) — Iowa medical cannabis patients can now access Bud & Mary’s NUO Sleep Tablets, a science-driven oral product that is the first of its kind in the state formulated with a blend of THC, CBD, and the minor cannabinoid CBN. Discreet, portable and precisely dosed, NUO Sleep Tablets are crafted to ease patients into a peaceful night and help them wake feeling refreshed.

Scored for titrating doses, NUO Sleep Tablets serve medical cannabis patients seeking a smoke-free non-combustible, orally administered format that helps set the mood for sleep. The tablets -- free from sugar, preservatives, dyes, alcohols and artificial ingredients -- demonstrate Bud & Mary’s ongoing commitment to creating trusted, research-backed cannabis therapies.

“At Bud & Mary’s, we’re deeply invested in understanding how cannabinoids interact with the brain and body, especially when it comes to improving individuals’ sleep quality” said Lucas Nelson, Group President of Bud & Mary’s. “NUO Sleep Tablets reflect that commitment, combining precise dosing with emerging research on minor cannabinoids such as CBN. It is the next step in our work to offer Iowa patients reliable, non-combustible therapies that are grounded in science and tailored for real-world needs.”

Bud & Mary’s is one of the only U.S. cannabis license holders with a DEA Schedule 1 researcher license, enabling federally authorized cannabis research. With an ISO 17025-accredited analytical laboratory, cGMP/GACP-certified production, and multiple active clinical studies, the company sets a national standard for cannabis innovation, scientific rigor, and product safety.

“Sleep is one of our most fundamental biological needs, yet so many people struggle to get consistent, uninterrupted sleep,” said Dr. Duncan Mackie, Director of Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics at Bud & Mary’s. “Research has shown that disturbed or insufficient sleep can affect mood, cognitive performance, and overall physical health. Now, NUO Sleep Tablets offer Iowa patients a reliable, science-backed option to assist them in obtaining a peaceful, uninterrupted night’s sleep.”

As part of Bud & Mary’s dedication to researching how cannabis-based therapeutics can transform lives, the company is currently conducting a sleep-focused clinical trial with the University of Iowa, studying the effects of a patented cannabinoid-based therapeutic intradermal gel designed to improve sleep among individuals aged 50 or older with diagnosed sleep disturbances.

Iowa medical cannabis patients with valid prescriptions can find NUO Sleep Tablets in licensed dispensaries across the state in 10-count and 30-count bottles. Patients can locate Iowa dispensaries that offer NUO Sleep Tablets in the store locator at this link. Product images are available at this link.

Iowans seeking more information on obtaining a medical cannabis card can visit BudMary.com/IA/GetACard.

Bud & Mary’s: Crafted for You, Powered by Science.

At Bud & Mary’s, we take a science-driven approach to crafting premium cannabis products designed for every individual. From our best-selling BATCH vape cartridges to our innovative water-soluble TheMyx powder and wellness-focused brands Become and NUO, every product is developed with care, precision, and an unwavering commitment to quality. Locally grown and rigorously tested, Bud & Mary’s products meet the highest standards of safety, consistency, and excellence. As we’ve pushed boundaries of cannabis innovation and expanded our offerings into Colorado, Michigan, Iowa, and Missouri, we’ve remained true to our family-owned and operated roots and people-focused values. For more information, visit BudMary.com. Continue the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and TikTok.

