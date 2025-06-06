Ocean State Pops Orchestra Announces Salute to Summer Concert Series with Two Unforgettable Performances

Ocean State Pops Orchestra

These performances will capture the spirit of summer with music that stirs the soul and celebrates the season.

CRANSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ocean State Pops Orchestra (OSPO) is excited to unveil its upcoming Salute to the Summer concert series, featuring two vibrant performances that promise to capture the spirit of summer with music that stirs the soul and celebrates the season. These events will showcase OSPO’s exceptional talent and dynamic energy in both a scenic outdoor setting and a beloved historic venue.“The Salute to the Summer series is one of our favorite ways to connect with the community,” said Brian Cardany, Musical Director. “It’s a joyful blend of honor, nostalgia, and celebration. Whether you're a fan of film scores, patriotic classics, or Broadway hits, there’s something for everyone.”🎶 Concert 1: North Kingstown Downtown BeachDate: Saturday, August 9, 2025Time: 6:30 PMVenue: North Kingstown Town Beach, Beach Street, North Kingstown, RIAdmission: Free and open to the publicRain Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 6:30 PMEvent Link: OSPO 2025 Salute to Summer at NK Beach This open-air concert invites the community to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets for a night of music by the sea. The program features patriotic tributes, Broadway showstoppers, stirring film scores, and timeless orchestral favorites, including Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture.🎶 Concert 2: Rhodes on the Pawtuxet – CranstonDate: Thursday, August 14, 2025Time: 7:00 PMVenue: Rhodes on the Pawtuxet, 60 Rhodes Place, Cranston, RITickets: $25 at the door or online at OSPO 2025 Salute to Summer at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet Set in one of Rhode Island’s most iconic venues, this indoor concert offers a whole evening of exceptional music in an elegant, acoustically rich setting. The program features the same powerful lineup as the beach concert: patriotic tributes, Broadway hits, cinematic themes, and orchestral masterpieces, including the triumphant 1812 Overture.“A portion of all proceeds from donations and ticket sales goes directly to our Music Scholarship Fund,” said Tim Hebert, President of the Ocean State Pops Orchestra. “It’s our way of investing in the future—providing resources to students and schools to promote the musical arts. When you attend one of our concerts, you're not just celebrating summer—you're helping the next generation find their voice.”Don’t miss this opportunity to experience two powerful evenings of music, meaning, and community. Whether you’re seated on the sand with your family or enjoying the elegance of Rhodes on the Pawtuxet, the Salute to the Summer series promises unforgettable moments and melodies that will stay with you long after the final note. Come celebrate the season with us—under the stars, under the lights, and always under the spell of great music.About Ocean State Pops OrchestraUnder the musical direction of Brian Cardany, the Ocean State Pops Orchestra brings together exceptional musicians to perform accessible, engaging, and emotionally resonant symphonic pops concerts. OSPO is committed to fostering a love of music throughout Rhode Island by making high-quality performances accessible to all and investing in the future of music through scholarships and educational outreach. Learn more by visiting www.oceanstatepops.org For media inquiries, interviews, or more information:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.