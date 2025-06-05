Sketch Development Hosts First AI Tinkerers Meetup in St. Louis

St. Louis-Based Software Consultancy Hosts Global Network for an Evening of AI Thought Leadership and Product Demos

We’re excited to host AI Tinkerers for their first meetup in St. Louis. We’ve got some smart people who are prepared to demonstrate what AI is and isn’t so far.” — John Krewson, Founder and CEO, Sketch Development Services

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Tinkerers , a meetup for individuals with technical, machine learning, and entrepreneurial backgrounds, is holding its first event in St. Louis today. Previous events have been in cities including San Francisco, Seattle, New York City, and London. Now it’s coming to the office of Sketch Development Services in the Webster Groves neighborhood.The event’s web page clarifies that this event is for, “AI Tinkerers, not AI dabblers. We screen attendance to active builders with a shared level of expertise in order to create a collaborative environment ideal for early-stage discovery and innovation.”Three local AI experts have been selected to present their work, and a fourth is tentative. One of the experts is David Bogue, a software engineer at Sketch, who will be presenting an AI author named Arthur. Arthur can write an entire novel in an hour or two (and for about $5 in AI costs), including illustrations and an audiobook version.Bogue is looking forward to the other presentations, too. “I'm excited to meet others in our community who are building AI software, and am interested to see how they’re using it,” he says. His focus on what exists today, rather than theoretical future possibilities, seems to be a theme within this community.“There’s so much misinformation going around,” says John Krewson, Founder and CEO of Sketch Development Services. “What people think AI might be, or what it could become in the future, or what they think it should be. We want to take a more empirical, hands-on approach instead of contributing to the hysterics. That’s why we’re excited to host AI Tinkerers for their first meetup in St. Louis. We’ve got some smart people who are prepared to demonstrate what AI is and isn’t so far.”As of the time of this press release’s publication, a small number of seats are still available for today’s event. Interested parties may RSVP through the link to the event page above.Sketch Development Services is a software consultancy in St. Louis, Missouri. The firm provides AI-enabled custom software development, management consulting, Atlassian tooling, and cloud services. Sketch’s software consulting clients include multiple members of the Fortune 500, along with SMBs and startups.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.