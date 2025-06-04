ICE Lodges Detainer for Illegal Alien Charged with Child Rape in Massachusetts

Despite his past criminal history in the U.S., this illegal alien and child pedophile was released into the country by the Biden Administration

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer for Lorenzo Lopez Alcario, a criminal illegal alien, who has been charged with rape of a child with force. According to local reports, the brutal sexual assault was captured on video and the child’s mother testified in court.

This criminal illegal alien from Guatemala first entered the country illegally at an unknown date and location. On July 30, 2017, Lopez was arrested by the Arlington Police Department, Arlington, VA for the Possession of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance.

On July 31, 2017, ICE arrested Lopez after he was released from the Arlington County Jail in Virginia. On September 13, 2017, an immigration judge ordered him removed from the United States. On September 28, 2017, ICE removed Lopez from the United States.

Under President Biden, this criminal illegal alien re-entered the country illegally on June 17, 2022. Despite his previous criminal arrests in the U.S. and first deportation, he was still RELEASED into the country.

“Lorenzo Lopez Alcario is a pedophile illegal alien from Guatemala who should’ve never been in the U.S. in the first place. He is being charged with committing a heinous crime—the rape of a child,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Despite his previous criminal charges and deportation, President Biden released this barbaric criminal into American communities in 2022. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE lodged a detainer to ensure this criminal illegal alien will not be allowed to terrorize American citizens and will deport this child predator to prevent further victims.”

# # #