Smith Names Three New Trading Executives

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of three new trading executives. Mike Pursley and Kent Pang have both been named Chief Trading Officer. They will jointly manage Smith’s worldwide team of trading experts and drive the company’s business strategy. Additionally, Todd Burke has been named Chief Commercial Officer and will work alongside Mike and Kent to develop new revenue streams and maximize relationships with major customers.Mike joined Smith in 1992 as a sales representative for the company’s Express Components division and became a fixture for years in the industry’s broker landscape. He later took on a support role for Smith’s Purchasing department and was named Vice President of Global Purchasing in 2019. He was promoted to his most recent role of Chief Revenue Officer in 2023. Mike’s keen awareness of appropriate risk tolerance has helped him to develop dynamic initiatives and uphold the company’s best practices for responsible procurement “Smith has continued to grow, innovate, and provide best-in-class service to our global customers through the often-unpredictable shifts of the semiconductor market,” said Mike. “I am excited to help lead Smith’s Trading team and build more efficiencies into our processes as I take on this new opportunity.”Kent began his career at Smith in 2000 as a purchasing agent before moving to broker sales. He then served as trading manager of the company’s Hong Kong office and also helped open additional offices in Shanghai and Shenzhen over the next decade. He was promoted to Vice President, Asia in 2017 and then named to his most recent position of President, APAC in 2022. Kent’s positive and constructive mentorship has helped bolster the company’s strong upward momentum in the APAC region over the past 25 years.“The skills, knowledge, and entrepreneurial spirit of our people are key differentiators for Smith,” said Kent. “I look forward to expanding and improving the resources available to our traders worldwide to help them grow their business and provide unrivaled customer support.”Todd joined Smith in 1996 and has held a variety of sales and management roles during his tenure. He was named Vice President of Business Development in 2016 and then President, Americas in 2019. He took on his most recent role as President of Global Business Development in 2023. Over the years, Todd has cultivated strong and genuine relationships with Smith’s customers, which has helped him to develop fully customizable programs to support their success.“I have had the privilege of watching Smith grow from a small family business into a multinational solutions provider ,” said Todd. “We have positioned ourselves as a problem-solver and strategic partner for our customers around the world, and I am excited to continue bridging gaps within the semiconductor supply chain.”With this new structure, the team can leverage their deep repository of industry knowledge to provide round-the-clock support to the company’s global Trading department.“Todd, Kent, and Mike possess more than eight decades of experience and insights together and have each played a prominent role in shaping Smith into the company it is today,” said Nick Bedford, Smith’s newly appointed Chief Executive Officer. “Their collective expertise and collaborative leadership styles underpin the innovative and dynamic solutions we’ve provided to our customers for more than 40 years, and I am confident they will continue to build on our past successes and generate new opportunities across the global technology sector.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is a leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith’s Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $2.6 billion in global revenue in 2024 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.

