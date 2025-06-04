Weiner Team on London Times Radio, US Main Street Radio; Op-Eds on Marijuana, College Costs, Trump Fatigue, VOA and more

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert Weiner, former White House spokesman and founder of Weiner Public News, appeared in multiple high-profile radio and television segments this May, including London Times Radio-TV on May 28 and May 1, and on the “Silk or Joe” show with Joseph Patterson on May 17. Alongside these appearances, the Weiner Public News spring interns—under Weiner’s mentorship—have authored recent nationally published op-eds that have helped shape the public conversation on various pressing policy issues in major national outlets, including the Chicago Tribune, USA Today, Orlando Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, and Detroit News.Recent Radio-TV AppearancesOn May 28, 2025, Weiner was interviewed by John Pienaar on London Times Radio-TV for a special Inside America segment covering President Trump’s latest moves. AudioOn May 17, 2025, Weiner appeared on "Silk or Joe," hosted by Joseph Patterson of the Main Street Radio Network (broadcast on 160 stations nationwide). He led two segments: one on Real ID policy, and the other on warning labels for marijuana products.First segment | Second segment | Original audio -- select May 17 and scroll to 29:40 and 45:00.On May 1, 2025, Weiner was a featured guest on London Times Radio-TV, where he debated Trump’s first 100 days in office with the former Chief of Staff for Sen. Marco Rubio, moderated by John Pienaar.Watch: YouTube – Start at 1:39:12Recent Op-EdsOn May 15, 2025, Robert Weiner and Khel Gordhan published “Silencing the Voice of America Would Hurt Butler County’s Legacy” in the Dayton Daily News, warning that proposals to defund Voice of America would damage its long-standing impact, especially in key regions like Butler County. The piece was featured the next day in OpEd News. See for Dayton Daily News: https://www.daytondailynews.com/ideas-voices/voices-silencing-the-voice-of-america-would-hurt-butler-countys-legacy/ACXU24F4PBHAPHL2SBAY7HCT6Q/ On May 12, 2025, Weiner co-authored “We Need Warning Labels on Marijuana and THC Drug Products” with Kevin Sabet, Ph.D., in Alcohol & Drug Abuse Weekly, reprinted in The Drug Policy Report, advocating for public health warnings on cannabis THC content, citing growing scientific evidence of risks to youth and mental health. See: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20250509.pdf On May 8, 2025, Weiner and Gordhan’s “Fixing College Costs Should Be a Cornerstone Issue for Both Parties in Illinois and the Nation” appeared in The Pantagraph in Bloomington, IL. The article was featured in OpEd News on May 10, urging Democrats and Republicans alike to prioritize affordability and student debt solutions. See for The Pantagraph: https://pantagraph.com/opinion/columnists/article_325569d5-d6fc-4be1-aa9d-477677d0531f.html On May 7, 2025, Weiner and Gordhan wrote “Democrats and Republicans Both Need to Adjust to Win Over Americans in 2026” in OpEd News, offering strategy recommendations for both parties ahead of the next election cycle. See for OEN: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=Democrats-and-Republicans-Democrats_Democrats-DNC_Democrats-In-The-Us-Senate_Democrats-Winning-Back-The-Senate-250507-929.html Earlier this spring, on April 20, 2025, their piece “When Will ‘Trump Fatigue’ Set In—Or Will It?” was republished in OpEd News (where it ranked as the #2 op-ed nationally), following its initial publication in the Chicago Tribune. The op-ed examined whether ongoing political and media saturation around Trump will finally translate into measurable public disengagement.See for Chicago Tribune: https://www.chicagotribune.com/2025/03/11/opinion-donald-trump-fatigue-popularity-decline/ On April 23, 2025, Weiner and Gordhan published “Why Teens and Twenties Need a ‘Third Place’” in OpEd News, calling for expanded public gathering spaces to reduce youth isolation and improve mental health outcomes. See for OpEd News: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=Why-Teens-and-Twenties-Nee-Community_Internet_Loneliness_People-250423-781.html On April 16, 2025, Weiner and Katherine White co-wrote “Budget Cuts Will Hurt Progress on Drug Crisis” in the Charleston Gazette-Mail and OpEd News, warning that proposed federal cuts would threaten gains in fentanyl death reduction and addiction treatment access.See for Charleston Gazette-Mail: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/opinion/op_ed_commentaries/weiner-white-budget-cuts-will-hurt-progress-on-drug-crisis-opinion/article_9f80592c-4645-437c-ab7a-441106405293.html On April 14, 2025, Weiner and White’s “Privatizing USPS Will Harm Rural America” appeared in OpEd News, using firsthand accounts like that of Baton Rouge’s Tameka Brown to argue that privatization would devastate postal service access for rural Americans. See for OpEd News: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?p=3&f=Stamped-Out-Baton-Rouge-s-Baton-Rouge_Donald-Trump_National-Press-Club_Postal-Service-250414-785.html On April 1, 2025, Weiner and Gordhan published “From FDR to Trump: Both Faced Court Rulings in Fast-Paced Early Presidency” reprinted and featured in USA Today, originally in Knox News, drawing historical parallels between the fast pace of legal challenges in luding the Supreme Court faced by FDR and Trump, with the difference that FDR did people-positive programs whiloe the Trump White House pushed cuts against people programs. The piece was reprinted in OpEd News.See for Knox News: https://www.knoxnews.com/story/opinion/columnists/2025/04/01/fdr-trump-faced-court-rulings-in-fast-paced-early-terms-opinion/82671873007/ Finally, on March 29, 2025, Weiner and White’s “No Extra Pardons for Jan. 6 Reoffenders” was published in the Orlando Sentinel, arguing against leniency for those who continue to violate the law after participating in the Capitol insurrection. See for Orlando Sentinel: https://www.orlandosentinel.com/2025/03/28/commentary-no-extra-pardons-for-jan-6-reoffenders/ For a complete list of recent Weiner Public News op-eds, visit: www.weinerpublic.com/opeds About Weiner Public NewsRobert Weiner is a former White House spokesman for the Office of National Drug Control Policy and has served as senior staff to leaders including Congressmen Claude Pepper, Ed Koch, Charles Rangel and John Conyers, Senator Ted Kennedy, and Drug Czar/4-Star General Barry McCaffrey. He received the National Press Club President’s Award for launching a program that has published over 1,000 op-eds co-bylined by Bob and emerging top young journalists.For more information, visit www.weinerpublic.com or contact Robert Weiner at 301-283-0821 / 202-306-1200 or weinerpublic@comcast.net.Contact:Robert Weiner / Ting Cui202-306-1200 or 301=283-0821weinerpublic@comcast.net

