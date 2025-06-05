Hiller Comerford Injury & Disability Law Celebrates First Anniversary With New Name

Hiller Comerford Injury & Disability Law Celebrates First Anniversary

The name change reflects a brand refresh completed after partners Timothy Hiller and Ida Comerford purchased the firm from Kenneth Hiller in 2021.

We're committed to being your knowledgeable guide, helping you move from the vulnerable state following an injury or disability into an empowered and well compensated future.” — Ida Comerford, Managing Partner

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hiller Comerford Injury & Disability Law is celebrating its first anniversary with its new name. The name change was done as part of a brand refresh that was needed after partners Timothy Hiller and Ida Comerford bought the firm from Kenneth Hiller in 2021. The new name marks a significant milestone in the firm's evolution. The Western New York law firm, which has served the community for 26 years, rebranded one year ago when partners Tim and Ida put their names on the firm to highlight their hard work and success in building on the firm’s history and legacy.

The firm originally opened in 1999 when Timothy's father, Kenneth Hiller, established the practice with a focus on Social Security Disability and Veterans Disability claims. Over more than two decades, the firm built a strong reputation for securing benefits for those facing disability challenges throughout Western New York.

"From the beginning, my father was always interested in expanding out into other areas of law where he felt he could make a difference in people’s daily lives," says Timothy Hiller about his father, Kenneth Hiller. "I wanted to continue his legacy and continue to make a difference in the community, which is how the rebrand started.”

Since the leadership transition, Hiller Comerford Injury & Disability Law has strengthened its focus on personal injury law while maintaining its core disability practice areas. The firm has served over 6,500 clients in the past year, nearly 1,000 more than the year prior to rebranding—and secured over $49 million in settlements and verdicts for their clients in that same period.

"This first anniversary represents both a celebration of our growth and a reflection on our commitment to serving our community," said Ida Comerford, Managing Partner. “Our mission is to help injury victims and the disabled reclaim control over their lives. We're committed to being your knowledgeable guide, helping you move from the vulnerable state following an injury or disability into an empowered and well compensated future.”

The firm's core values of compassionate and aggressive advocacy drive its client-first approach. With 328 combined years of legal experience among their attorneys, the anniversary comes as the firm continues to grow its presence across multiple locations both in New York State and across the country. The firm’s employees describe it as “impactful,” “persistent,” and “victorious”.

Beyond legal services, the firm has also strengthened its local community involvement over the past year through donation and gift drives for the Buffalo City Mission and WNY Heroes at Christmas, and has sponsored programming on WBBZ dedicated to honoring veterans in "Those Who Serve."

About Hiller Comerford Injury & Disability Law

Founded in 1999, Hiller Comerford Injury & Disability Law has served Western New York for 26 years, specializing in Social Security Disability, Veterans Disability, and Personal Injury law. With 27 attorneys and 80 staff members across five offices, the firm combines proven success with compassionate client advocacy. Visit HillerComerford.com for more information.

