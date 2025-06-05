Pop Music Sensation Kelsie Kimberlin Releases Her New Music Video, 'Sucker'

Kelsie Acting Suckered Kelsie Shooting Sucker Kelsie Looking Gorgeous

Kelsie Kimberlin's Fourth Song Of 2025 Generates Lots Of Buzz

I want girls to recognize when they are being suckered so they can run for the nearest door. I learned the hard way that life is way too short to spend it catering to a jerk.” — Kelsie Kimberlin

WASHINGTON, MD, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American pop sensation Kelsie Kimberlin released an official music video for her fourth song of 2025, “ Sucker .” The video, also the fourth one this year directed solely by Kelsie, was filmed while she was recently in Kyiv, Ukraine, filming a movie about Ukrainian resistance and resilience. The concept for the video, conceived with talented film director Pavlo Khomiuk, has Kelsie in a room full of musical instruments, making many different facial expressions to act out the lyrics of the tune. The song is about what a sucker she is for allowing a boy to play with her feelings, and her inability to break out of the one-sided, toxic relationship.“This song is not only autobiographical but about so many girls I have known who have been taken advantage of by boys who simply strung them along,” said Kelsie. “When girls don’t have the confidence to reject such mistreatment, the relationship becomes toxic and breaks down. I want girls to recognize when they are being suckered so they can run for the nearest door. I learned the hard way that life is way too short to spend it catering to a jerk,” Kelsie warned.In the video, Kelsie picks up and plays many musical instruments as a metaphor for trying different ways of extricating herself from the toxic relationship. Each instrument perks up her mood, but not for long, as she tries out another one. Music provides her solace, but in the end, she has to find her own strength.Kelsie is a prolific artist, writing and recording more than 100 original songs and releasing dozens that have generated tens of millions of views, plays, streams, and radio plays, along with hundreds of rave reviews from across the globe. Every song she records includes Grammy winners in the production process. The producers for “Sucker” include Pedro Vengoechea, Yuria Shapeta, and Vasyl Tkach, it was mixed by Liam Nolan (Adele), and mastered by Stuart Hawkes (Amy Winehouse).On April 27, 2025, Kelsie received two prestigious awards for her strong support of Ukraine—the United Nations Humanitarian Award and the St. George’s Royal Medal of Honor issued by King Charles. This year will take her to a whole new level with the release of a full-length movie about Ukraine, and a soundtrack with many of her songs. She will tour with the film to generate support for Ukraine and expose an entirely new audience to her incredible work and music.“Sucker” is available on all global music platforms and the video is on YouTube. https://youtu.be/DJUyPfe5akU

Kelsie Kimberlin's "Sucker"

