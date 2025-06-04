FDLE arrests Jennings man for child, animal sex abuse crimes

June 4, 2025JENNINGS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested David Michael Epstein, 42, of Jennings on possession and transmission of child sexual abuse material, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and 24 counts of sexual activities involving animals. The arrest is the result of FDLE’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.FDLE’s investigation began on March 28 when agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children (NCMEC) about an individual storing child sexual abuse material in a Kik account. The investigation identified Epstein as the account holder and FDLE located multiple bestiality files and files depicting the sexual abuse of children in his account.

On June 3, FDLE agents arrested Epstein in a parking lot as he was getting out of his vehicle. A search warrant was also served on his residence and electronic devices were seized for forensic analysis.



Epstein was booked into the Hamilton County Jail. The Office of the State Attorney, Third Judicial Circuit is prosecuting the case.



FDLE’s investigation remains active.



Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.



