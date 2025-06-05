Alpine Academy Unveils RISES Dashboard, a Tool Giving Parents Real-Time Insight into Their Child’s Therapeutic Progress

Alpine Academy launches RISES, the first-of-its-kind dashboard, empowering parents with real-time insights into their child’s therapeutic and academic progress.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpine Academy, a nationally recognized residential treatment program for adolescents, proudly announces the official launch of its new parent dashboard, Alpine RISES. This innovative platform, accessible through Alpine’s Family Connect portal, marks a transformative shift in how families participate in their child’s therapeutic journey by providing real-time updates, actionable insights, and improved communication.

After a successful soft launch six months ago, Alpine RISES is now fully operational and accessible to all families with students enrolled at either the Mountain View Campus for females or the Lakeview Campus for males. Designed to empower parents, the RISES system provides an unprecedented level of transparency, ensuring that families are not just observers but active participants in their child’s progress.

A New Era of Partnership: What is RISES?

RISES stands for Relationships, Insight, Safety, Engagement, and Skills, the five essential pillars that define Alpine Academy’s strength-based, trauma-informed approach. The dashboard reflects these pillars through comprehensive data collection and reporting, providing an organized and easy-to-navigate roadmap that tracks a student’s growth in each of these core areas.

Whether it’s tracking the development of healthy peer and adult relationships, measuring resilience and self-awareness, ensuring emotional and physical safety, evaluating classroom and community engagement, or monitoring the acquisition of essential life skills, the RISES system equips parents with an informed view of their child’s healing journey.

Designed With Families in Mind

The RISES Dashboard is accessible via Alpine Academy’s Family Connect portal, a secure, user-friendly interface that enables parents to:

• Track progress in real time

• Access detailed reports and developmental milestones

• Provide direct feedback to staff

• Stay involved in therapeutic and academic updates

"Choosing a therapeutic program is a monumental decision for any family," said a representative of Alpine Academy. "With RISES, we are not only providing exceptional clinical and academic services but also giving parents the visibility and confidence they need to engage in their child’s transformative experience fully."

Setting a New Standard in Adolescent Treatment

RISES is the first dashboard of its kind in the residential treatment space, demonstrating Alpine Academy’s continued commitment to innovation, transparency, and holistic care. By integrating data into every layer of a student’s experience, Alpine is redefining how treatment outcomes are shared, measured, and acted upon.

The dashboard is more than a tool—it’s a testament to Alpine’s dedication to collaborative care. Every member of a student’s support team—from therapists to educators to residential staff—uses RISES to coordinate efforts, ensuring a unified, purpose-driven path to healing and success.

Bringing RISES to the National Stage

As part of the dashboard's public unveiling, Alpine Academy Vice President Angie Alvey and Director Brandon Payne led a breakout session at the Utah Regional and Wilderness Symposium. Attended by educational consultants and treatment professionals nationwide, the session explored how programs like Alpine are using data-informed systems—like RISES—to elevate care quality, measure meaningful outcomes, and continually improve student and family experiences.

About Alpine Academy

Founded in 2001 as a program of Utah Youth Village (a nonprofit established in 1969), Alpine Academy is a nationally certified residential treatment center for adolescents. With two campuses—Mountain View for females and Lakeview for males—Alpine offers evidence-based treatment through the Teaching-Family Model, a trauma-informed, strength-based approach that replicates the structure of family, school, and community life. Alpine combines comprehensive academics, individualized clinical therapy, and family-style residential care to provide a holistic, immersive therapeutic experience.

For more information, visit: https://alpineacademy.org/rises



