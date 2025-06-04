Greater Than’s Music Discovery Tour Redefines Music Industry and creates Groundbreaking Collaboration with Arctic Fox

Arctic Fox Collaboration Arctic Fox Greater Than Tour

Greater Than’s Music Discovery Tour Redefines Music Industry Norms: Emerging as a New Power Venue and a Groundbreaking Collaboration with Arctic Fox

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As pop icons SZA and Kendrick Lamar recently stunned fans with a surprise performance to launch SZA’s beauty line “Not Beauty.” at the American Dream Mall, the concept of the mall as a music venue is no longer a novelty—it's a movement. Continuing to break the norm, Greater Than is eliminating brand sponsorships and partnerships to forge a new era of product dependent collaborations with brands that drives sales for both organizations while contributing to new revenue streams for artists. Leading that charge is Greater Than’s Music Discovery Tour, the brainchild of visionary founders Paula Moore (A&R Executive) and Randy Jackson (Music Legend), which continues to break boundaries and reshape how emerging artists connect with the industry and their fans.Now in full swing since launching in February 2025, the Music Discovery Tour is building massive momentum across the country with pop-up mall performances that generate real-time traction on streaming platforms and social media in 20 select mall locations across the United States continuing throughout the Summer. Merging traditional artist showcases with modern digital strategy, the tour has become a launchpad for new talent—and a model for the future of artist development.“This opportunity I created was born from a simple but important idea: to offer emerging artists a genuine platform where they can shine without having to worry about paying anything back. Often, artists face barriers that come with hidden costs or obligations, so we set out to create something different. Our goal is to give these artists a real chance to get paid to tour, grow their audience, and share their music on their own terms,” says Paula Moore.The New Industry Blueprint - Innovation in Action: Artists Breaking ThroughThe Greater Than Tour and their artists have proven its ability to turn live buzz into lasting success. The artists on and off the tour are seeing explosive growth across their platforms which are also showing clear signs of conversion to streams on platforms where fans consume music. (Spotify, Apple, Tidal..Etc.)The Music Discovery Tour Collection Launches with Arctic FoxArctic Fox has joined forces with Greater Than for a bold, creative collaboration that celebrates individuality and amplifies the voices of the next generation. The collection includes five (5) hair dyes packaged in boxes featuring artwork from Greater Than’s Music Discovery Tour. Each dye color (Poison, Frose, Cosmic Sunshine, Blue Jean Baby, and Emerald Fortune) also mirrors the branding of the Music Discovery Tour.“This collaboration between Arctic Fox and Greater Than is inspiring. As a longtime customer of AF, it’s amazing to see Arctic Fox support artists like Jules Walcott. Paula Moore founded Greater Than to uplift musicians, and this collaboration highlights both brands' dedication to supporting emerging artists.” - says A&R and Brand Collaborations Executive L Lusardi at Greater Than.Additionally, Arctic Fox along with influencer and emerging artist, Jules Walcott has announced the Jules Walcott Remix collection of three (3) hair dyes (Virgin Pink, Aurora’s Kiss, and Purple Madness), as a part of the Music Discovery Tour Collection. Jules Walcott is a pop rebel with a firebrand sound and attitude to match. She’s flipping the script with bold lyrics and a vibe that’s all her own. Known for her ever-changing, vibrant hair, Jules has long used color as a form of self-expression and celebrates fearless creativity, bold beauty, and staying unapologetically true to yourself, inside and out.“Arctic Fox is so excited to support what Greater Than represents, especially an emerging artist like Jules Walcott who is recognized for her bright pink hair; it just makes sense,” says Erin Isaac, Director of Marketing at Arctic Fox.“Jules is the perfect fit for Arctic Fox and we’re so excited to see this opportunity to elevate her come together, especially since she has been using their Virgin Pink hair dye since she was a teenager,” echoes Greater Than’s co-CEO Paula MooreThe Music Discovery Tour collection will be available online on the Arctic Fox TikTok shop and Website this Thursday, June 5th.About Arctic FoxArctic Fox is a leading hair dye brand known for its high-quality, vegan, and cruelty-free formulas. With a focus on bold, long-lasting color and hair health, Arctic Fox has become one of the most beloved brands. From vibrant shades to conditioning formulas, Arctic Fox offers a healthier alternative to traditional box dyes while allowing you to fully express yourself.About Greater Than DistributionGreater Than Distribution is a music and entertainment company with a commitment to elevate the profiles of the talent of this generation with an innovative approach to connect with their audiences. Founded in April 2023, music executive and author Paula Moore, alongside her legendary partner Randy Jackson, intended to blend classic A&R and artist development into a hybrid distribution model with creative and cool live event experiences. Today, Greater Than boasts a diverse and growing roster of talent across various genres while creating and producing visionary collaborations with brands that span from Fortune 500 companies to a global distribution alliance with Virgin Music Group (UMG).Greater Than isn’t just about showcasing artists—it's about redefining the way music is distributed, discovered, and celebrated. Over the past 2 years, we have been developing an innovative approach to connect creatives with their audiences and to establish a free traveling music festival that meets fans where they are. Our commitment is to elevate the profiles of the talent of this generation.

