SourceAudio Establishes the First Scalable, Fully Cleared AI Music Dataset Licensing Marketplace

SourceAudio's marketplace has generated over $1.35M in new annual recurring revenue for artists and publishers in May alone

When AI companies license music properly, everyone wins. Artists get paid, AI gets premium-quality training data that their models require, and innovation continues to accelerate.” — Andrew Harding, Co-Founder and CEO of SourceAudio

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SourceAudio , the music industry’s most widely adopted sync platform, has launched the first comprehensive AI dataset licensing marketplace for music offering over 14 million fully cleared tracks, 3 million sound effects, and 200 sampled instruments to AI companies through a transparent, opt-in model. These tracks come from major music publishers, independent artists, and production music libraries, providing AI companies with a vast, comprehensive, and fully cleared dataset solution to train their AI models while properly compensating writers and publishers for their intellectual property (IP).Uniquely, SourceAudio’s rightsholders are presented the material terms of each deal on an individual basis, allowing them to opt-in to deals with full knowledge and transparency on pricing, structure, and use cases. Several AI companies, including Wondera.ai , are already onboard. In May 2025 alone, these deals generated over $1.35M in new annual recurring revenue for the artists and publishers who opted in, establishing an entirely new and promising stream of licensing revenue that properly values music while enabling rapid technological innovation. Revenue from dataset licensing is paid out to rightsholders either up-front or throughout the term of each license agreement."By generating this revenue for our rightsholders, we've proven that responsible AI companies will partner with the music industry when presented with a fully cleared option to train their models, taking the path that respects artists and longstanding IP laws," said Andrew Harding, Co-Founder and CEO of SourceAudio. "This demonstrates that when AI companies license music properly, everyone wins. Artists get paid, AI gets premium-quality training data that their models require, and innovation continues to accelerate. We're building the infrastructure that makes this possible at scale."“At Wondera, doing the right thing starts with respecting artists’ rights,” said Founder and CEO of Wondera.ai, Bill Dafflon. “Over the past year, we’ve been actively engaging with major labels and publishers to explore meaningful partnerships. While the complexity of rights across stakeholders made the process intricate, it underscored the need for an immediate, streamlined solution. That’s why we partnered with SourceAudio, whose fully cleared, high-quality catalog lets us move fast while continuing to build bridges with the broader music industry.”SourceAudio is not new to aggregating and licensing music at scale. The company is already the largest supplier of "non-feature" music to U.S. radio stations, providing ad jingles, program intros, bumpers, transitions, and more to over 2,500 stations from iHeartMedia, Audacy, and beyond. SourceAudio is also one of the few aggregators to supply music for YouTube Shorts and serves as a primary pipeline for music into broadcast networks, streaming platforms, and global ad agencies. Through these established and new markets, SourceAudio is positioned to generate $20M+ in 2025 licensing income for rightsholders seeking a 360-degree monetization approach. This demonstrates the overwhelming demand for these solutions. This new market complements SourceAudio's existing offerings across sync licensing, YouTube, royalty tracking and collection, and now AI."Through these new markets, we are well on the path to generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for rightsholders, in fact, some of our catalogs are now generating over $100K a year from our deals in May," said Drew Silverstein, President and Head of AI Strategy at SourceAudio. "We’re building the music licensing platform for nearly every conceivable market outside of streaming – all while ensuring tech and media innovators fairly compensate the very creators whose work makes their work possible.”All 14M dataset-licensable songs are fully cleared on both sides: recording and composition. The songs are available along with standard and enriched metadata, MIDI, song segment analysis, ground truth and/or AI stems, trend data, and real-time usage information to power predictive capabilities for all types of AI-enabled music products. This comprehensive solution unlocks value and efficiencies that could never be achieved in a fragmented, deal-by-deal, catalog-by-catalog approach.Current rightsholders on SourceAudio who are interested in dataset licensing can contact their SourceAudio representative to explore available opportunities and new deals in the pipeline.If you’re not on SourceAudio and you’d like to have the chance to review and potentially opt into these new licensing opportunities, you can do so by contacting us today To learn more about SourceAudio, visit https://sourceaudio.com About SourceAudioSourceAudio operates the music industry's premier licensing marketplace, connecting licensors and licensees at unprecedented scale as the industry's most widely adopted sync platform. Serving over 600,000 users and aggregating over 33 million songs, the platform processes 500,000 weekly searches to create unparalleled connectivity between rightsholders and content creators across global media networks, agencies, and platforms. With expertise in music discovery, delivery, tracking, and payments, SourceAudio leverages its vast collective of aggregated rights and rightsholder partnerships to streamline licensing for a variety of commercial uses, maximizing revenue opportunities through fully cleared solutions in TV, film, radio, podcasts, advertising, digital media, and AI applications.SourceAudio Press Contacts:Laurie Jakobsen, Jaybird Communications, 646-484-6764, laurie@jaybirdcom.comBill Greenwood, Jaybird Communications, 609-221-2374, bill@jaybirdcom.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.