Symphonic Distribution Launches Fourth Annual Women Empowered+ Mentorship Program

We are gearing up for our biggest year yet and I am inspired by all of the executives coming on board who share our dedication to lifting up the next generation of music industry leaders.” — Janette Berrios, VP, Corporate Marketing, Symphonic Distribution

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Symphonic Distribution, a leading music technology and services company for independent labels, managers, and artists, is celebrating Women’s History Month by opening applications for their annual Women Empowered+ mentorship program. Mentees can apply from today through March 31 at https://symphonic.com/women-empowered/ to be paired up with established professionals in their area of focus.Mentors participating in this year’s program include:● Andrea Robles, Regional Marketing Manager – Latin, Live Nation● Stephanie Carvajal, Head of Latin Artist Development, YouTube● Rachel Scarpati, VP, Business Development & Digital Strategy, Warner Music Group● Jennifer Bowder, Head of Sync, Ultra Records● Ellen Truley, Chief Marketing & External Affairs Officer, The MLC● Amanda Garcia Davenport, Senior Manager, Outreach & Industry Relations, The Recording Academy● Barbara Ocasio, Executive Vice President, Operations, Sound Royalties● Erica Buchi, VP, Marketing Partners, mtheory● Ángela Cortés, International Chapter Manager, We Make NoiseAdditional mentors from companies including Merlin, Warner Chappell Music, ONErpm, Audiomack, Google, YouTube Music, Wasserman, FaroLatino, Nettwerk Music Group, Epidemic Sound and more are also participating.Now in its fourth year, the program to date has welcomed 700 participants and connected 239 mentors from companies across the music industry with 461 mentees spanning the U.S., Mexico, Latin America, South America, Europe, and Africa. Mentors and mentees will be selected and introduced to each other in April and will meet for at least one hour a month for the next six months either virtually or in person. Symphonic will also host a kickoff call in April for all participants to review best practices, a midpoint check-in in July to assess progress and recalibrate if necessary and a final wrap-up meeting in November with all mentors and mentees to reflect on the program and what participants have learned.“After the success of last year’s mentorship program, we are gearing up for our biggest year yet,” said Janette Berrios, VP of Corporate Marketing at Symphonic. “I am incredibly grateful to and inspired by all of the new executives coming on board this year who share our dedication to lifting up the next generation of music industry leaders. I can’t wait to witness all of the new relationships and opportunities that will be forged throughout this year’s program.”Those who are interested in applying as mentees can read more about the program requirements and submit their application at https://symphonic.com/women-empowered/ About SymphonicSymphonic is a leading music technology and services company, offering a proprietary content management and distribution platform, global royalty collection and split payments, and robust label services to independent labels, managers, and artists. Founded in 2006 by music producer Jorge Brea, Symphonic is 100% independent and proud to be “by artists, for artists.”Headquartered in Tampa, FL, Symphonic also has a significant presence in Nashville, Los Angeles, Miami, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Ireland, and Africa.Symphonic’s current artists and alumni include Imogen Heap, Tokischa, Doechii, Surf Mesa, DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill, Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, El Alfa, Juan Luis Guerra, Onyx, Pi’erre Bourne, Nick Murphy/Chet Faker, Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation, CloZee, and Freddie Gibbs, among many others.Symphonic Press Contacts:Laurie Jakobsen, Jaybird Communications, laurie@jaybirdcom.comBill Greenwood, Jaybird Communications, bill@jaybirdcom.com

