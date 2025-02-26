SourceAudio & Cyanite Join Forces, Offering Improved Music Discovery for Sync Licensing via AI-Powered Tagging & Search

ReelWorld and Gramoscope Music, along with its Viralnoise platform, are first companies to utilize integration

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SourceAudio , the music industry’s most widely adopted sync platform, today announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Cyanite , a pioneering AI-powered music analysis platform. With SourceAudio’s platform growing by approximately 50,000 new tracks weekly, this strategic alliance integrates Cyanite’s advanced AI music tagging and search capabilities directly into the industry’s most comprehensive music licensing ecosystem.The integration enables SourceAudio’s vast network of music libraries and content owners to opt-in to instantly access Cyanite’s AI tagging and search system within their existing workflows, dramatically streamlining the metadata enhancement process for millions of tracks. This seamless solution eliminates traditional barriers to adoption, allowing content owners to immediately improve their music’s discoverability and licensing potential across SourceAudio’s rapidly expanding platform.In additon, Cyanite has chosen SourceAudio as their delivery platform for both new and existing customers. This means all Cyanite users can now benefit from SourceAudio’s comprehensive hosting and licensing solution, with their audio files automatically tagged and optimized for search, discovery, pitching, and monetization via the world’s fastest-growing sync and CMS platform.“By integrating Cyanite’s comprehensive music classification technology directly into SourceAudio’s platform, we’re delivering immediate ROI to our clients through enhanced discovery and optimization,” said Andrew Harding, Co-Founder & CEO at SourceAudio. “This collaboration combines the world’s most sophisticated AI tagging solution with sync licensing’s most active platform, creating unprecedented opportunities for rights holders to maximize the value of their catalogs.”“Cyanite and SourceAudio complement each other perfectly, so teaming up with them just makes sense,” said Markus Schwarzer, CEO at Cyanite. “Rights holders use our tools because they know that enhanced metadata means better discoverability and more licenses. Now that they can immediately add their optimized catalogs to SourceAudio’s sync platform, the pathway to monetization is even shorter and more lucrative for our clients.”The integration is already in use by a variety of music licensing platforms. These include ReelWorld ( https://reelworld.com ), the most trusted name in radio jingles, radio imaging, and station branding, as well as Gramoscope Music ( https://www.gramoscope.com ), one of Hollywood’s leading music catalogs for TV and film. Viralnoise ( https://www.viralnoise.com ), Gramoscope’s new cutting-edge royalty-free music subscription-based platform for high-quality music, is also using the integration. Currently utilizing SourceAudio as their main sync platform, these companies will now be able to speed up harmonizing the different tagging schemas of all catalogs into one via Cyanite’s AI-powered metadata tagging.“ReelWorld is trusted by some of the biggest brands on the planet to create sounds, music, and audio identities that are heard by millions of people every day,” said Craig Wallace, Chief Experience Officer of ReelWorld. “Adding the power of Cyanite to our services helped our clients find the right piece of music for their brand identity easier, faster, and more effectively than ever before! Having it integrated directly into SourceAudio is a game-changer.”“This integration bridges the gap between powerful catalog management and seamless user navigation,” says Alec Puro, CEO and Founder of Gramoscope Music. “Our music supervision partners know exactly what they need, and now they have the tools to find it faster than ever. Speeding up the process from inspiration to licensing is essential for us and our clients, and this upgrade really makes a huge difference.”“Our main customers are content creators and influencers who approach searching for music much differently than professional music supervisors. By integrating Cyanite’s intuitive tools into SourceAudio, we empower them to search seamlessly, whether through visual cues or reference sounds,” says Eric Meyers, Creative Director of Viralnoise. “Searching for music is the cornerstone of our user experience, and this addition truly makes this process seamless.”For more information, visit https://sourceaudio.com and https://cyanite.ai About SourceAudioSourceAudio, the music industry’s most widely adopted sync platform serving 570,000 users, over 100 media giants, and 2,500 US radio stations daily, aggregates more than 33 million songs from top-tier labels, libraries, catalogs, and publishers. Processing over 500,000 music searches weekly for sync licensing, the platform provides unparalleled connectivity between rights holders and major content creators, broadcast networks, and streaming services. At its core, SourceAudio excels in four high-value areas for clients: music discovery, distribution, protection, and payments. Its users maximize revenue opportunities through various channels, including YouTube Content ID, distribution, performance royalty collection, and global sync licensing at scale, effectively future-proofing catalogs in the ever-evolving music industry landscape.About CyaniteWith over 200 business customers and 200,000 individual users, Cyanite leads the industry in AI-driven music analysis, tagging and search solutions helping music companies transform their catalogs into personalized, AI-powered music libraries with advanced discovery and recommendation features. Engineered in Germany, Cyanite’s fully proprietary software enables efficient keywording and music discovery for the entertainment and advertising industries. Trusted by leading companies like BMG, Epidemic Sound, and Warner Chappell, Cyanite offers API and no-code solutions to streamline music organization and discovery. Recognized with the VIA 2023 Award for Best New Music Business, Cyanite aims to become the universal intelligence that understands, connects, and recommends the world’s music.SourceAudio Press Contacts:Laurie Jakobsen, Jaybird Communications, 646-484-6764, laurie@jaybirdcom.comBill Greenwood, Jaybird Communications, 609-221-2374, bill@jaybirdcom.comCyanite Press Contacts:Matt Cartmell, Carta Communications, +44 7930 485333, matt.cartmell@cartacomms.com

