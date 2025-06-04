Submit Release
Abram Simon Elementary School Students Visit the DC Courts and Speak with Judge Ebony Scott

Today, 5th graders from Abram Simon Elementary School visited Moultrie Courthouse. Students learned about the judicial system and learned more from Judge Ebony Scott about civil cases. 

The students also had the opportunity to tour the Courts and participate in a Q&A with the judge. All year, in their classrooms the students have been learning about the different parts of the judicial system and more. 

A recap of the students’ visit today can be found here. 

 

