Georgetown University Students Visit DC Courts, Learn About Legal Careers

DC Courts welcomed Georgetown University Summer Institute in Law students for a tour this week! Students learned about what a career in law may look like for them and spoke with Hon. Demeo, Hon. Richter and Hon. Trafford about their roles serving the public. The Georgetown University Summer Institute in Law is an on-campus summer program for undergraduate students. The institute introduces students to the legal field and benefits those interested in law school, the legal profession, and adjacent fields such as criminal justice. Learn more about the judges Georgetown students got to know below.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.