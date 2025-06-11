Submit Release
Georgetown University Students Visit DC Courts, Learn About Legal Careers

DC Courts welcomed Georgetown University Summer Institute in Law students for a tour this week! Students learned about what a career in law may look like for them and spoke with Hon. Demeo, Hon. Richter and Hon. Trafford about their roles serving the public. 

The Georgetown University Summer Institute in Law is an on-campus summer program for undergraduate students. The institute introduces students to the legal field and benefits those interested in law school, the legal profession, and adjacent fields such as criminal justice.

 

 

Learn more about the judges Georgetown students got to know below.

 

