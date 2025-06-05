rp Visual Solutions Simplifies Installation of 85-120” Flat Panels with Universal-158, an Industry-First Mounting System

Universal-158 Mounting System for Large Display Panels Universal 158 flat panel display mounting system shown for scale Universal 158 Mounting System on Wallmate In-Wall Flat Panel Display Mount

VESA-Compliant Design and Horizontal/Vertical Shift Enable Easier and More Accurate Positioning of Large Flat Panel Displays, up to 425 lbs. (193 kg)

Adjusting a large panel into an ideal position using a traditional mount wastes a lot of time and can require two or more people. Universal-158 enables positioning and servicing by a single person.” — James Fife, Consultant Extension and Wallmate Inventor

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- rp Visual Solutions , RPV, a leader in mounts and structures for visual displays, today introduced a solution for installing and positioning of large format displays. Typically, when installing these large displays, their size highlights positional errors, making the installation look unfinished and unplanned. The Universal-158 mount (UNV-158) has simple horizontal and vertical shift adjustments and leveling capability for precise positioning. These features make the finished installation cleaner and aligned, ensuring a professional aesthetic, which is especially important in boardrooms, retail, operations centers, and Higher Ed. The UNV-158 is also part of the Wallmate Mount series, which is designed to save time during installation and servicing.“The Universal-158 was developed after extensive industry feedback pointed to challenging mounting problems, especially as display panel sizes have continued to increase,” said James Fife, Consultant Extension and Wallmate inventor. “If a large display is not accurately mounted in high-profile locations, the client notices. Re-adjusting a heavy panel on a traditional mount wastes a lot of time and can require two or more people. Universal-158 enables positioning and servicing by a single person.”Ample adjustability is possible through several features. Each vertical mounting bar contains multiple holes, and each vertical bar can hang at two different heights. A 98” (249cm) display with a pattern of 900mm x 600mm has a shift range of 13.3” vertically and 26.5” horizontally (33.8cm and 67.3cm). The VESA pattern can be as small as 200mm x 200mm all the way up to a maximum size of 1700mm x 800mm. Even at the outer range, the UNV-158 combined with Wallmate’s ruggedized design will keep the display secure and stable. Almost every VESA-compliant flat panel between 85” and 120” (215cm and 279cm) weighing up to 425 lbs. (193kg) can be mounted on the UNV-158. This broadens the display choices available to designers and integrators. Once positioned, even the largest, heaviest panels can be easily serviced thanks to Wallmate’s steel roller bearing-based X-arm that extends the panel 16.0” (40.6cm) from the wall with minimal effort.The UNV-158 mount attaches to the front of RPV’s XMR series X-arm, adding only 1.53” (3.87cm)/1.77” (4.5cm) to compatible on-wall or in-wall Wallmate mounts. Like all Wallmate mounts and accessories , UNV-158 is all-steel, engineered to be structurally robust and provide long-term reliability. This new mounting solution is another example of RPV’s commitment to simplifying and saving time at every stage of display system installation and service.Here is a list of just some of the large-format displays supported by the UNV 158:Avocor 105Jupiter Pana 105LG110LG105BM5NNewline STV-11524-PLUSPlanar 105Planar URX100-ERO-TPrimeview PRV105Samsung 105Sony 98ViewSonic 105And many more….# #About rp Visual Solutionsrp Visual Solutions, RPV, is the leading manufacturer of creative visual structures. We are a collection of passionate and innovative designers and engineers specializing in the development and implementation of creative visual solutions for the best in gapless joints. RPV solves for large, curved, tilted, and architecturally integrated displays with a special focus on engineered screen solutions that ensure any display technology delivers maximum impact. RPV is known for the best in display optimization, installation, and maintainability.

