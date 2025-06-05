Everblue Awarded $148 Million to Implement Minnesota's Home Energy Rebate Programs

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everblue , a national leader in public sector program management and technology, has been awarded a $148 million contract to implement Minnesota’s Home Energy Rebate Programs. This major initiative—funded by federal grants—includes the Home Efficiency Rebate Program (HOMES), the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate Program (HEAR) and two state-funded efforts: the Residential Heat Pump Rebate Program and the Residential Electric Panel Upgrade Grant Program. Together, these programs are part of a broader effort to help Minnesota families save on energy costs, make their homes more comfortable and encourage the use of cleaner, more efficient technologies. The HOMES and HEAR programs, created under the Inflation Reduction Act, are driving similar improvements in homes across the country.As the prime contractor, Everblue will bring its advanced, user-friendly technology platform to Minnesota, making it easier for residents and contractors to apply for rebates, verify eligibility and track their progress—all in multiple languages. By simplifying the application process and strengthening data security, Everblue aims to make these programs accessible and straightforward for everyone involved.Everblue’s selection for this project builds on its successful track record managing similar federal grant programs in North Carolina and Nevada, including their U.S. DOE-funded Home Energy Rebate Programs. The company’s experience goes beyond energy incentives—its platform is designed to support a wide range of government programs, from disaster grant management to infrastructure funding and other public benefit projects.“We’re honored to partner with the State of Minnesota on these important programs,” said Tyler Fehrman, program manager at Everblue. “Our team is passionate about making a real difference for families and contractors and we’re committed to helping Minnesota reach its energy and sustainability goals.”Key Partners and Roles- APTIM will lead marketing, outreach and education activities, ensuring that all Minnesotans are informed about rebate opportunities, with a special focus on reaching lower-income communities. APTIM will also play a major role in rebate processing and fraud prevention.- Center for Energy and Environment (CEE) will oversee contractor engagement, quality assurance and consumer protection, leveraging its deep local knowledge to ensure program integrity and high-quality service delivery. CEE will also coordinate specific services for the HOMES program and support the rollout of complementary, state-funded incentive programs such as MN’s Electric Panel Upgrade and Heat Pump Rebate Programs.- VEIC will operate the consumer service center, providing direct support to applicants as they navigate the application and home energy upgrade process, ensuring a positive customer experience throughout.Program Scope and Quick LaunchThe contract includes a phased rollout approach beginning in 2025. Initial efforts will focus on pilot implementations in coordination with key partners, including utility programs and existing weatherization networks. These early pilots will inform broader statewide availability of rebate offerings for homeowners. By early 2026, the programs are expected to expand to serve all eligible residents across Minnesota. This approach allows for continuous learning, iteration and scaling—ensuring an efficient and impactful launch that maximizes access to available incentives.For more information about the Minnesota Home Energy Rebates programs, please contact press@goeverblue.com.About EverblueEverblue, a proud veteran-owned business, is dedicated to helping government programs run more efficiently while strengthening America’s energy workforce. The company offers a full range of software solutions, hands-on program implementation services and workforce development training to help both individuals and organizations succeed. As an IREC Accredited Training Provider, Everblue delivers top-notch training—available online and in person—to build the skills needed for today’s energy efficiency jobs. Its award-winning software makes it easier for state and local agencies to manage licensing, certification and eligibility, saving time and simplifying complex workflows. Everblue’s mission is to empower organizations to create lasting, positive change. The company is committed to providing scalable, effective solutions that drive growth and long-term success. Learn more at goeverblue.com and connect with us on LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.