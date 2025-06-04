Submit Release
California bar exam lawsuits against vendor consolidated

A California federal judge on Tuesday consolidated three lawsuits against exam vendor Meazure Learning over California's problem-plagued February bar exam. U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in Oakland in his order, opens new tab also appointed attorneys from law firms Tycko & Zavareei and Sauder Schelkopf as lead lawyers for the test takers pursuing the proposed class action.

