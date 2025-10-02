State Bar Hosts 2025 Veterans’ Legal Services Roundtable to Strengthen Access to Justice

Hosted by the State Bar’s Office of Access & Inclusion, the roundtable explored new and ongoing legal challenges facing veterans amid rapidly evolving federal policies and complex support systems. Participants examined issues such as the digital divide, uneven deployment of resources, and barriers to reaching veterans in rural or underserved communities—all of which affect veterans’ ability to access legal help and essential benefits.

